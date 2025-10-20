Hapbee Announces R&D of Three New Frequency Wellness Signals for Hunger Management, Allergy Comfort, and Sexual Vitality; Closes Private Placement and Appoints Director

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hapbee Technologies Inc. (“Hapbee”), the leading innovator in frequency-based wellness technology, today announced that it is advancing research and development on three new frequency wellness signals: Hunger Management, Allergy Comfort, and Sexual Vitality.

These signals are being created to help users naturally support balance, comfort, and confidence in their everyday lives — offering an energetic approach to feeling better. They are not medical treatments, and Hapbee makes no claims to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease or condition.

Wellbeing Through Frequencies — Naturally

Hapbee’s frequency wellness technology is designed to engage the body’s natural energetic systems. Each signal is crafted using proprietary frequency-recording methods that capture the subtle energetic patterns of compounds or experiences known to influence mood and performance.

When streamed through Hapbee’s wearable devices, these patterns are intended to promote harmony and wellbeing, offering what many users describe as an energetic tune-up for the mind and body — all without pills, stimulants, or side effects.

“Our mission is to make people feel good, safely and naturally, on demand and at your control” said Riz Shah, Chairman of Hapbee. “We’re not a pharmaceutical company, and we’re not building medical devices – and we know there is a growing population of people that want to feel their best without ingesting pills. Hapbee represents a new frontier of frequency wellness — using energy and technology to help people restore balance and improve daily wellbeing, without chemicals or medication.”

Introducing Hapbee’s Next-Generation Wellness Signals Under Development

Hunger Management — Developed to help users feel more in tune with their natural hunger rhythms, supporting mindful eating and lifestyle goals.

— Developed to help users feel more in tune with their natural hunger rhythms, supporting mindful eating and lifestyle goals. Allergy Comfort — Designed to promote general ease and comfort during seasonal or environmental changes.

— Designed to promote general ease and comfort during seasonal or environmental changes. Sexual Vitality — Crafted to support confidence, energy, and intimacy through uplifting frequency patterns associated with natural vitality.





All three signals are currently in the R&D and internal testing phase and are not intended for medical or therapeutic use. Pilot experiences are expected to begin through Hapbee’s consumer wellness platform later this year.

Expanding the Future of Frequency Wellness

Hapbee’s growing signal library — including Sleep, Focus, Calm, Energy and Strain Relief — has already powered millions of wellness sessions worldwide. The company’s work sits at the intersection of energy science, technology, and human potential, offering a new paradigm for wellbeing called frequency wellness — where people can enhance how they feel through energy patterns, not prescriptions.

“People are seeking new ways to feel better — ways that align with nature, energy, and mindfulness,” added Riz Shah. “These new signals build on Hapbee’s mission to pioneer frequency wellness for modern living — empowering people to take control of their wellbeing without medicine, just resonance.”

Private Placement Closes

Hapbee is also pleased to announce the closing of its non-brokered private placement (the “Offering”) announced on August 18, 2025. Pursuant to the closing of the Offering, the Company issued a total of 7,425,000 units (the “Units”) at a price of CAD$0.10 per Unit for gross proceeds of CAD$742,500. As previously announced, each Unit consisted of one (1) subordinate voting common share (a “Share”) and one non-transferable Share purchase warrant (a “Warrant”) exercisable to acquire one additional Share for a period of three years from the date of issuance of the Warrants (the “Expiry Date”) at an exercise price of CAD$0.15.

All securities issued under this Offering are subject to a four month and a day hold period expiring on February 21, 2025 (the “Hold Expiry Date”). The Warrants are subject to an accelerated expiry clause whereby the Issuer, at its sole discretion commencing on the Hold Expiry Date, may provide notice to Warrant holders to shorten the Expiry Date to 30 days from the notice date if the daily volume weighted-average closing price of the Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange is greater than CAD$0.30 for a period of ten (10) consecutive trading days preceding the notice date. The Company shall give such notice by way of a news release, and in such case the Warrants will expire on the 30th day after the date of dissemination of the news release.

The net proceeds raised from the Units will be used to fund product and business development, and for working capital and general corporate purposes. No finder’s fees were paid in connection with this Offering, and no related parties participated.

Board Update

Hapbee also announces the appointment of Krishna Subramanian to its board of directors. Mr. Subramanian was appointed as Hapbee’s Chief Financial Officer, which was announced by news release dated September 12, 2025.

About Hapbee

Hapbee Technologies Inc. is a category-defining wellness technology company helping people take control of how they feel. Using proprietary frequency wellness bio-streaming, Hapbee delivers energetic signals that emulate the subtle frequencies of natural compounds — without ingestion, chemicals, or side effects. Hapbee devices and signals are designed solely for general wellness, relaxation, and performance optimization, not for medical use.

Disclaimer: Hapbee products and signals are not medical devices and are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease or medical condition. All Hapbee experiences are designed solely for general wellness, relaxation, and lifestyle enhancement. Individual results may vary. Statements made herein have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or Health Canada.

On behalf of the Board of Directors:

Kenny Adessky – Corporate Secretary

1 888 841 7086

invest@hapbee.com

For further information, please contact:

Hapbee Communications

press@hapbee.com

www.hapbee.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking information” which may include, but is not limited to, statements with respect to use of proceeds of the Offering and the Company’s planned operations, business strategy and developments. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made and are based on various assumptions.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, the receipt of applicable regulatory approvals; anticipated product development; consumer confidence; and general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this news release and the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results, except as may be required by applicable securities laws. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.