Questex’s Digital Signage Experience (DSE) Announces 2025 DIZZIE Award Winners

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex ’s Digital Signage Experience (DSE) today announces the winners of the 2025 Digital Signage Experience (DIZZIE) Awards, honoring groundbreaking innovation and excellence in digital signage installations and campaigns worldwide. Held as part of DSE 2025, the awards celebrate projects and individuals pushing the boundaries of creativity and engagement in the digital signage industry.

David Drain, DSE Show Director said, “The DIZZIE Awards recognizes visionaries whose digital signage installations and campaigns challenge existing standards and drive the industry forward. We are thrilled to celebrate these groundbreaking installations or campaigns and exceptional individuals.”

2025 DIZZIE Award winners:

Category: Corporate Environments

Zoom's London Experience Center

Presented to: Electrosonic

Category: Digital-Out-Of-Home

Pavilion by RAMS

3D Villa LED Digital OOH

3D Villa LED Digital OOH Presented to: Dreambox Visual Communications



Category: Educational Environments

Comets Landing

UTD’s AVRich Esports & Gaming Hub

UTD’s AVRich Esports & Gaming Hub Presented to: AVI-SPL



Category: Entertainment & Recreation

Museum of Art + Light (MoA+L)

Presented to: Diversified

Category: Experiential Design & Planning

Pavilion by RAMS

Digital Experience & Sales Center

Digital Experience & Sales Center Presented to: Dreambox Visual Communications



Category: Healthcare Environments

Digital Transformation of the San Diego Humane Society’s Adoption Center

Presented to: Ground Support Labs

Category: Hospitality

Kompose Kissimmee Hotel Immersive Lobby Experience

Presented to: Render Impact

Category: Public Spaces

Dubai Mall Digital Fountain

Presented to: Blue Rhine Industries

Category: Restaurants, Bars and Foodservice

Grand House Bar Visual Experience

Presented to: Render Impact

Category: Retail Environments

Moose Knuckles' Royal Mount Montreal

Weather-Triggered Digital Skylight

Weather-Triggered Digital Skylight Presented to: Stingray Group



Category: Sustainable Solution

Climate. Knowledge. Action.

A Sustainable Exhibition Experience

A Sustainable Exhibition Experience Presented to: easescreen



Category: Transportation

The Moment Tower Digital Experience at SFO

Presented to: Clear Channel Outdoor Airports Division

Category: Venues

Digital Transformation at Rogers Arena

Presented to: Creative Realities

Digital Signage Content of the Year

ARTPORT – Digital Art Installation

Terminal 2 Departure Hall

Terminal 2 Departure Hall Presented to: Moment Factory



Digital Signage Experience of the Year

Zoom's London Experience Center

Presented to: Electrosonic

The Trailblazer Award

Stuart Armstrong, Managing Director/Founder, AAG Consulting



The Emerging Talent Award

Arianne Wotzka, Senior Project Manager – Digital Experience Design, Gensler



View the winning projects here.

The judges for the DIZZIE Awards include:

Manolo Almagro, Senior Director, CX & Innovation, Publicis Sapient

Brandy Alvarado-Miranda, CEO, Owner, BAM! Marketing & PR Agency

Stuart Armstrong, Managing Director & Founder, AAG Consulting Group

Jason Ault, Co-Founder & CEO, Coffman Media

Nikki Ault, VP of Client Services, Coffman Media

Rob Bischoff, Principal | Global Practice Lead, DXD, Gensler

Jonathan Brawn, Principal, Brawn Consulting

DeAnn Campbell, Chief Strategy Officer, Storewyse

Cheryl Catterall, Curated Technologies Strategy Lead, HKS Architects

Peter Erickson, Vice President of Creative, Screenfeed

Jordan Feil, Founder, JAF Digital Consulting

Danny Hagen, CRO, Wallboard

Michael Juarez, Senior Developer, University of San Francisco

PJ Lee, VP Business Solutions, ICON Media

Cristina Miller, CEO, Intermedia Touch

Kevin O'Neill, VP Creative and Strategy, iGotcha Media

Jørn Olsen, Director Retail Media and Analytics, ZetaDisplay

Alisa Semyekhina, SVP of Digital Creative, DBSI

Sheldon Silverman, CEO, Liquid Marketing Advisory Group

Amanda Starr, VP, Client Experience and Strategy, Creative Realities

Edward Tang, Product Manager, Guest Experience, Space Needle

Ryan Taylor, Business Consultant, Delta Air Lines

Andrea Varrone, Director of Strategic Accounts, Creative Realities

Rich Wong, Director, Campus Tech, University of Michigan

