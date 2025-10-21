Questex’s Digital Signage Experience (DSE) Announces 2025 DIZZIE Award Winners

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s Digital Signage Experience (DSE) today announces the winners of the 2025 Digital Signage Experience (DIZZIE) Awards, honoring groundbreaking innovation and excellence in digital signage installations and campaigns worldwide. Held as part of DSE 2025, the awards celebrate projects and individuals pushing the boundaries of creativity and engagement in the digital signage industry.
David Drain, DSE Show Director said, “The DIZZIE Awards recognizes visionaries whose digital signage installations and campaigns challenge existing standards and drive the industry forward. We are thrilled to celebrate these groundbreaking installations or campaigns and exceptional individuals.”
2025 DIZZIE Award winners:
Category: Corporate Environments
- Zoom's London Experience Center
- Presented to: Electrosonic
Category: Digital-Out-Of-Home
- Pavilion by RAMS
3D Villa LED Digital OOH
- Presented to: Dreambox Visual Communications
Category: Educational Environments
- Comets Landing
UTD’s AVRich Esports & Gaming Hub
- Presented to: AVI-SPL
Category: Entertainment & Recreation
- Museum of Art + Light (MoA+L)
- Presented to: Diversified
Category: Experiential Design & Planning
- Pavilion by RAMS
Digital Experience & Sales Center
- Presented to: Dreambox Visual Communications
Category: Healthcare Environments
- Digital Transformation of the San Diego Humane Society’s Adoption Center
- Presented to: Ground Support Labs
Category: Hospitality
- Kompose Kissimmee Hotel Immersive Lobby Experience
- Presented to: Render Impact
Category: Public Spaces
- Dubai Mall Digital Fountain
- Presented to: Blue Rhine Industries
Category: Restaurants, Bars and Foodservice
- Grand House Bar Visual Experience
- Presented to: Render Impact
Category: Retail Environments
- Moose Knuckles' Royal Mount Montreal
Weather-Triggered Digital Skylight
- Presented to: Stingray Group
Category: Sustainable Solution
- Climate. Knowledge. Action.
A Sustainable Exhibition Experience
- Presented to: easescreen
Category: Transportation
- The Moment Tower Digital Experience at SFO
- Presented to: Clear Channel Outdoor Airports Division
Category: Venues
- Digital Transformation at Rogers Arena
- Presented to: Creative Realities
Digital Signage Content of the Year
- ARTPORT – Digital Art Installation
Terminal 2 Departure Hall
- Presented to: Moment Factory
Digital Signage Experience of the Year
- Zoom's London Experience Center
- Presented to: Electrosonic
The Trailblazer Award
- Stuart Armstrong, Managing Director/Founder, AAG Consulting
The Emerging Talent Award
- Arianne Wotzka, Senior Project Manager – Digital Experience Design, Gensler
View the winning projects here.
The judges for the DIZZIE Awards include:
- Manolo Almagro, Senior Director, CX & Innovation, Publicis Sapient
- Brandy Alvarado-Miranda, CEO, Owner, BAM! Marketing & PR Agency
- Stuart Armstrong, Managing Director & Founder, AAG Consulting Group
- Jason Ault, Co-Founder & CEO, Coffman Media
- Nikki Ault, VP of Client Services, Coffman Media
- Rob Bischoff, Principal | Global Practice Lead, DXD, Gensler
- Jonathan Brawn, Principal, Brawn Consulting
- DeAnn Campbell, Chief Strategy Officer, Storewyse
- Cheryl Catterall, Curated Technologies Strategy Lead, HKS Architects
- Peter Erickson, Vice President of Creative, Screenfeed
- Jordan Feil, Founder, JAF Digital Consulting
- Danny Hagen, CRO, Wallboard
- Michael Juarez, Senior Developer, University of San Francisco
- PJ Lee, VP Business Solutions, ICON Media
- Cristina Miller, CEO, Intermedia Touch
- Kevin O'Neill, VP Creative and Strategy, iGotcha Media
- Jørn Olsen, Director Retail Media and Analytics, ZetaDisplay
- Alisa Semyekhina, SVP of Digital Creative, DBSI
- Sheldon Silverman, CEO, Liquid Marketing Advisory Group
- Amanda Starr, VP, Client Experience and Strategy, Creative Realities
- Edward Tang, Product Manager, Guest Experience, Space Needle
- Ryan Taylor, Business Consultant, Delta Air Lines
- Andrea Varrone, Director of Strategic Accounts, Creative Realities
- Rich Wong, Director, Campus Tech, University of Michigan
