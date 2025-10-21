Liven AS – acquisition of a new development property in Tallinn, Haabersti district

Liven Kodu 24 OÜ, part of the Liven AS consolidation group (Liven), won the auction organised by the Land and Spatial Development Board (Maa- ja Ruumiamet) in October 2025 for the acquisition of a development property located at Järveotsa tee 16c in Tallinn, Haabersti district, Väike-Õismäe sub-district.

A residential building complex with commercial premises adding value to the living environment is planned on the approximately 13,300 m² property. The exact construction volume will be determined during the detailed spatial planning process to be initiated.

“The acquisition of the new property is a strategic step for Liven, securing a long-term development pipeline in one of Tallinn’s fastest-growing areas,” commented Andres Aavik, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Liven AS. “Haabersti district is known for its active new development market and high competition, where Liven itself also has several ongoing projects. The development timeline of the Järveotsa tee 16c property allows us to ensure continuity and maintain Liven’s capability to offer new homes in the area even after the completion of currently ongoing and planned projects,” Aavik added.

“Our confidence in the area’s potential is confirmed by Liven’s Luuslangi development project, where more than half of the homes in the first buildings of the ongoing second phase have already found owners a year before completion. We believe that all new developments in the area will, once completed, increase the overall attractiveness and value of the district,” Aavik continued.

The value of the transaction is EUR 1.1 million, and the estimated total investment volume of the project is EUR 20 million. The property acquisition transaction will be completed within two months, and Liven will use the funds raised from its green bonds offering in financing the transaction.



