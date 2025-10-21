OVHcloud changes its governance structure by reuniting the roles of Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer. Octave Klaba is appointed Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer.

Roubaix – October 21st 2025 – The Board of Directors, at its meeting on October 20, decided to adapt its governance structure. It has decided to end the separation of the roles of Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, which will result in the end of Benjamin Revcolevschi's term of office. The Board of Directors would like to thank Benjamin Revcolevschi for his commitment and actions over the past year.

On the recommendation of the Nominations Committee, the Board of Directors unanimously voted to appoint Octave Klaba as Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of OVH Group, effective October 20, 2025.

Align vision, strategy, and execution

By combining the roles of Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer, the Group is strengthening the link between vision, strategy, and execution. This unified governance, which is both visionary and responsive, reinforces OVHcloud's ability to anticipate and adapt to market developments.

Octave Klaba, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer stated: “We are launching our new five-year Strategic Plan, during which our customers will be able to benefit from the last 10 years of massive investments, first in data centers and then in software. In the coming months, I will present our 2026-2030 strategic plan, “Step Ahead,” to guide our teams and support our customers, while generating value for our shareholders.”

A leadership commitment to the development of the European cloud

In an economy that is now fully digital, cloud has become a strategic infrastructure, essential to all organizations regardless of their size or industry.

Octave Klaba is making OVHcloud a sustainable engine of innovation and technology, serving the advancement of cloud and artificial intelligence, built on an ecosystem of customers and partners who share a common vision of an open, reversible, and transparent technology, grounded in strong European values.

Twenty-six years after its creation, he is launching a new phase of the Group’s development, designed to meet the needs of all types of customers, in France and worldwide: from digital starters1 taking their first steps in the cloud, to digital scalers2 in full expansion, and corporate3 looking for a trusted partner.

Pierre Barrial, Lead Director and Chairman of the Remunerations and Nominations Committee, commented: "The Board of Directors is convinced that reuniting the roles of Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer under Octave Klaba's leadership will strengthen the velocity and efficiency of OVHcloud's management. Octave Klaba will lead the Group with determination and agility, as he has done during OVHcloud's most decisive years, in a context that requires vision, rigorous execution, and innovation capacities. In a rapidly growing cloud market, his expertise, knowledge of the company, and understanding of customer and industry trends will enable OVHcloud to implement its strategic plan and build an operational roadmap for the coming years. The Board of Directors thanks Benjamin Revcolevschi for his contribution and commitment during his tenure and wishes him every success for the future.”

Benjamin Revcolevschi commented: “ Proud to have contributed to building a Group that is robust and more efficient. OVHcloud has delivered the expected performance and strengthened its commercial, operational, and institutional credibility in an unprecedented international context. I am leaving my position happy to have been part of this chapter in the group's history. I am convinced that OVHcloud has a solid organization and a committed team, ready to take on challenges with confidence. Octave Klaba is the ideal person to consolidate OVHcloud's position and lead the group towards its future goals. I wish him every success and would like to sincerely thank all our employees, who can be proud of what they accomplish every day.”



About Octave Klaba

Born in 1975 in Poland, Octave Klaba is the founder of OVHcloud, a global cloud player and the leading European cloud provider. A graduate of ICAM Lille, he founded OVH in 1999 in the north of France, with the ambition to build an internet infrastructure that is both high-performing and accessible.

From the very beginning, he defended a vision of an open internet, based on the freedom of choice for customers. Under his leadership, OVH experienced rapid growth, first in France and then internationally. The company stands out for its technical innovations, notably in energy management of data centers and the development of server ranges.

In 2016, initiating a shift towards the cloud, Octave Klaba used KKR and TowerBrook investment funds to accelerate the group's expansion into new markets. In 2020, under his leadership, OVH became OVHcloud in order to assert its positioning on a fast-growing cloud market - public and private.

Between 2018 and 2025, he served as Chairman of the Board of Directors and also chaired the Group's Strategic and CSR Committee. He is closely involved in the company's strategic development, in line with its long-term vision.

Convinced of the need for a European alternative to the American cloud giants, Octave Klaba makes data sovereignty, service transparency, and freedom of choice his priority. He actively supports tech startups, particularly in AI and quantum computing, and promotes the development of an innovative and independent digital ecosystem.

Through his engagements in Shadow and Qwant, he is pursuing this same ambition: tohelp build a strong, independent digital ecosystem, and establish a European digital champion driven by trust, performance, and technological sovereignty.

About OVHcloud



OVHcloud is a global cloud player and the leading European cloud provider operating over 500,000 servers within 44 data centers across 4 continents to reach 1.6 million customers in over 140 countries. Spearheading a trusted cloud and pioneering a sustainable cloud with the best performance-price ratio, the Group has been leveraging for over 20 years an integrated model that guarantees total control of its value chain: from the design of its servers to the construction and management of its data centers, including the orchestration of its fiber-optic network. This unique approach enables OVHcloud to independently cover all the uses of its customers so they can seize the benefits of an environmentally conscious model with a frugal use of resources and a carbon footprint reaching the best ratios in the industry. OVHcloud now offers customers the latest-generation solutions combining performance, predictable pricing, and complete data sovereignty to support their unfettered growth.

[1] Customer reached through a digital channel, generating less than €25,000 in ARR (Annual Recurring Revenue).

[2] Customer reached through a digital channel, generating more than €25,000 in ARR (Annual Recurring Revenue).

[3] Customer reached either directly — through OVHcloud’s sales team or via tenders — or indirectly, through partners.





