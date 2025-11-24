OVHcloud and LCH SA sign cloud agreement

Roubaix – November 20th 2025 – OVHcloud, a global cloud player and the European Cloud leader, announced today that it has signed a cloud hosting agreement with LCH SA, the global clearing house based in Paris. Through this collaboration, OVHcloud will provide cloud-hosting capabilities designed to support LCH SA in enhancing its operational resilience, strengthening security, and benefiting from greater scalability and faster deployment across its services.

The migration of some of LCH SA’s services to a SecNumCloud1 qualified environment represents a significant milestone in the clearing house’s digital transformation. OVHcloud will host a selection of LCH SA’s services in full compliance with regulatory requirements applicable to LCH SA, supporting the organisation’s fast-growing, diversified and global activities across asset classes.

Octave Klaba, Founder, Chairman and CEO, OVHcloud, said: “LCH SA is a key provider of market infrastructure in Europe and across the global financial community. Our SecNumCloud qualified solution enables LCH SA to benefit from cutting-edge cloud technology while maintaining the highest level of security and control over their data within a robust regulatory framework.”

Corentine Poilvet Clédière, CEO, LCH SA, and Country Head, France, LSEG, said: “We are pleased to be leveraging trusted European cloud provider OVHcloud as part of LSEG’s cloud strategy. Modernising our infrastructure is a significant undertaking that LCH SA is proud to deliver. Using OVHcloud’s SecNumCloud qualified services will enable us to benefit from greater operational efficiency and the ability to further scale our fast-growing businesses.”







1 SecNumCloud is a security qualification issued by ANSSI, the French National Cybersecurity Agency





