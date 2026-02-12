Update on the publication date for the first half 2026 results

Roubaix, February 12, 2026 – OVHcloud announces that the publication of its first-half 2026 results has been brought forward to April 9, 2026, instead of April 16, 2026 as initially planned.

The change in publication date is due to internal scheduling constraints.

About OVHcloud

OVHcloud is a global player and the leading European cloud provider operating over 500,000 servers within 46 datacenters across 4 continents to reach 1.6 million customers in over 140 countries. Spearheading a trusted cloud and pioneering a sustainable cloud with the best price-performance ratio, the Group has been leveraging for over 20 years an integrated model that guarantees total control of its value chain: from the design of its servers to the construction and management of its datacenters, including the orchestration of its fiber-optic network. This unique approach enables OVHcloud to independently cover all the uses of its customers so they can seize the benefits of an environmentally conscious model with a frugal use of resources and a carbon footprint reaching the best ratios in the industry. OVHcloud now offers customers the latest-generation solutions combining performance, predictable pricing, and complete data sovereignty to support their unfettered growth.





Contacts Investor Relations

Benjamin Mennesson

Head of Investor Relations and Financing

+ 33 (0)6 99 72 73 17

investor.relations@ovhcloud.com







Attachment