OVHcloud unveils Bare Metal 2026 line-up powered by the latest AMD processors

Roubaix – February 9th 2026 – In a context where organizations have to juggle with unprecedented volumes of data, run even more heterogeneous tasks all while keeping control of their costs and environmental impact, OVHcloud, a global cloud player and the European Cloud leader, unveils its new Bare Metal 2026 generation of dedicated servers.

The new line-is up built around the latest AMD Ryzen and AMD EPYC processors and is designed to offer cost-effective power while providing unparalleled resiliency, enabling organisations of all size to address use cases including machine learning, blockchain, large scale virtualization or hosting of online games.





Bare Metal 2026 serving digital transformation of businesses

With organisations accelerating their digital transformation, uses cases abound: databases, virtualization, containerization, etc. As a result, OVHcloud offers a robust and durable Bare Metal platform for organisations that constantly need to adapt themselves while making the most of their budgets thanks to cost predictability.

Addressing those challenges require processors with high core count to handle unprecedented amounts of tasks in parallel, high-speed DDR5 memory, a vast choice of rapid storage, and a performance per watt ratio to optimise the infrastructure sustainability footprint.

The Bare Metal 2026 line-up also benefits from a network connection, with unlimited traffic, designed for modern architectures with an unlimited guaranteed public bandwidth ranging from 1 to 5 Gbit/s depending on the models, and a private bandwidth of up to 50 Gbit/s that prove ideal for clusters, virtualization or distributed environments.

The complete Bare Metal 2026 line-up includes:

Rise 2026: These new generation versatile servers are the perfect match for intensive workloads, web environments and light virtualization business needs. They boast AMD Ryzen or EPYC x86 processors built on the Zen 5 microarchitecture. Available now in Europe and Canada.

Game 2026 : Designed to host online video games sessions, the Game 2026 servers handle virtual machines ideal for gaming environments and offer resiliency with OVHcloud’s built-in Anti-DDoS solution. Leveraging AMD Ryzen 9000 X3D series x86 processors operating at high frequencies, this range provides Level 3 cache memory that helps keep latencies low for a smooth gaming experience. Available now in Europe, Canada and The United States.





Designed to host online video games sessions, the Game 2026 servers handle virtual machines ideal for gaming environments and offer resiliency with OVHcloud’s built-in Anti-DDoS solution. Leveraging AMD Ryzen 9000 X3D series x86 processors operating at high frequencies, this range provides Level 3 cache memory that helps keep latencies low for a smooth gaming experience. Available now in Europe, Canada and The United States. Advance 2026 : Supporting validation nodes and other blockchain system components, Advance 2026 servers are equally adapted for hosting, database management or cluster deployment of high-performance containers. They are powered by AMD EPYC 4005 x86 processors with up to 16 cores/32 threads with DDR5 ECC memory. They benefit from a 99.95% SLA and are available now in Europe, Canada, The United States and APAC.





Supporting validation nodes and other blockchain system components, Advance 2026 servers are equally adapted for hosting, database management or cluster deployment of high-performance containers. They are powered by AMD EPYC 4005 x86 processors with up to 16 cores/32 threads with DDR5 ECC memory. They benefit from a 99.95% SLA and are available now in Europe, Canada, The United States and APAC. Scale 2026: Designed for the most demanding use cases including big data, analytics or high-performance computing, the Scale 2026 range supports AMD SEV technology for confidential computing workloads. Tailored for the most ambitious projects and available for deployment in 3-AZ configurations answering resiliency requirements, Scale 2026 servers are built around AMD EPYC 9005 series x86 processors, with up to 384 cores/768 threads (dual socket) and up to 3 TB of DDR5 ECC memory. Storage options can be configured with up to 92 TB of NVMe drives. Scale 2026 servers are available now in Europe, Canada, The United States and APAC.

Yaniv Fdida, Chief Product & Technology Officer OVHcloud said: « The new generation of Bare Metal 2026 servers is not only a technological upgrade, it’s a direct response to the daily challenges our customers face. Powered by the latest AMD processors, they deliver greater performance, stability and predictability without compromising energy efficiency. At the heart of our promise towards customers lies the ability to move faster, with peace of mind, and with full control over their infrastructure.»

Sustainability and data protection

Bare Metal 2026 dedicated servers benefit from OVHcloud’s proven infrastructure expertise, delivered from energy-efficient data centers thanks to the Group’s responsible model leveraging watercooling. Data security and protection are backed by internationally recognized standards, including ISO27001 certification, and by a strong European approach to data sovereignty, helping customers maintain control over where their data is stored and how it is accessed.

Resources





Learn more on OVHcloud Bare Metal servers



Learn more about OVHcloud



Follow OVHcloud on X



Follow OVHcloud on LinkedIn





About OVHcloud



OVHcloud is a global cloud player and the leading European cloud provider operating over 500,000 servers within 46 data centers across 4 continents to reach 1,6 million customers in over 140 countries. Spearheading a trusted cloud and pioneering a sustainable cloud with the best performance-price ratio, the Group has been leveraging for over 20 years an integrated model that guarantees total control of its value chain: from the design of its servers to the construction and management of its data centers, including the orchestration of its fiber-optic network. This unique approach enables OVHcloud to independently cover all the uses of its customers so they can seize the benefits of an environmentally conscious model with a frugal use of resources and a carbon footprint reaching the best ratios in the industry. OVHcloud now offers customers the latest-generation solutions combining performance, predictable pricing, and complete data sovereignty to support their unfettered growth.

CONTACT





Media relations Julien Jay

Communications & Public Relations Manager

media@ovhcloud.com



+33 (0)7 61 24 46 67

Attachment