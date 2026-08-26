OVHcloud announces several changes to its organization and Executive Committee

Roubaix, August 26, 2026 – OVH group, a sovereign, global player and European leader in Cloud and AI, announces several changes within its Executive Committee and continues the transformation of its go-to-market model to support the next phase of its growth.

Stéphanie Besnier, Chief Financial Officer of OVHcloud, has expressed her wish to step down from her role to pursue new opportunities outside the Group. She will remain in her role until August 31. The recruitment of her successor is underway. In the meantime, Julien Rabette, Deputy CFO of OVHcloud, will serve as interim Chief Financial Officer. The Board of Directors and the Executive Committee thank Stéphanie Besnier for her commitment and her contribution to the development of OVHcloud.

Octave Klaba, founder and Chairman and CEO of OVHcloud, states :

« I would like to thank Stéphanie for these three years of close collaboration, and more particularly for the past twelve months, during which we built the five-year strategic plan and the FY27 budget, starting on September 1. The Group’s refinancing is secured through 2030. Now is the time to execute! I wish Stéphanie every success for the future.”



Pierre Byramjee appointed Chief Revenue Officer Digital Cloud. He will lead the development of this go-to-market segment, which supports digital native customers from Starters to Scalers, with one ambition: to accelerate their growth through a sovereign, competitive cloud that meets the specific requirements of their industry. With extensive experience in tech and digital, gained notably at Dell, Microsoft and Stripe, he joins OVHcloud's Executive Committee.



Sylvain Siou appointed VP Customer Solutions & Success, within the Corporate go-to-market.

His mission: to bring OVHcloud’s technological expertise closer to the business challenges of its large accounts. He brings more than twenty years of experience in pre-sales and customer support, gained notably at VMware, Nutanix, EfficientIP and Keepit.

About OVHcloud

OVHcloud is a global player and European leader in cloud computing. For more than 25 years, the Group has been putting its technological expertise at the service of businesses, developers and public organizations, developing innovative solutions in cloud, artificial intelligence, quantum computing and next-generation infrastructure. With 46 data centers around the world, OVHcloud supports 1.7 million customers in more than 140 countries across 4 continents. Its unique integrated model enables it to offer a sovereign, sustainable, high-performing and transparent cloud, designed to meet the critical challenges of availability, resilience, security, compliance and cost control. In a world where technology is shaping our future more every day, OVHcloud upholds a strong conviction: innovation must remain open, controlled and accessible to as many people as possible. By giving organizations the means to retain control over their data and their technology choices, OVHcloud helps them innovate, build and freely deploy the digital world of tomorrow. OVHcloud, Innovation for Freedom.



OVHcloud Contacts

media.france@ovhcloud.com

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