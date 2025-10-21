Phonak’s AI revolution continues: new Infinio Ultra hearing aids with clearer sound and easier maintenance

STÄFA, Switzerland, Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phonak, a global leader in innovative hearing solutions, introduces Infinio Ultra, the next step in tackling two core challenges for hearing aid users: speech clarity from any direction and wax management. The next generation of Phonak’s AI technology brings an even more natural listening experience with more efficient power management. Wax buildup has been a challenge for hearing aid wearers, impacting performance and requiring frequent cleaning. This will no longer be the case with Phonak patented EasyGuardTM, a breakthrough in wax management for easier maintenance.

Infinio Ultra now brings the next level of Infinio performance to two new models, designed to adapt seamlessly to real life, connect effortlessly and help wearers hear even more clearly, every day:

Infinio Ultra, an easy-to-use solution for a more natural listening experience

Ultra adaptive - For a more natural listening experience

With 18x more real-world listening scenarios and 24% more precise environment detection, Infinio Ultra users will experience instant comfort and smoother transitions. Phonak AI sound classification system has been further trained to recognize a broader range of music styles, from Jazz to HipHop, Classical to Electronic.

Ultra connected - Connecting is simpler and more reliable than ever

With now one-step pairing to myPhonak, phones, and tablets, setup becomes effortless. Phonak universal connectivity enables pairing with as many as eight Bluetooth devices, while maintaining up to two simultaneous active connections. The updated myPhonak app gives easy access to essential adjustments with clearer language.

Ultra easy, no need to change wax filters anymore with EasyGuard

The new, patented EasyGuardTM, a break-through wax-management system, is mechanically sealed for extra protection with a membrane that is acoustically transparent, and it’s simple to wipe clean. Designed so that hearing aid wearers don't have to change wax filters means less fuss and up to 38% fewer service visits1. This marks a breakthrough beyond previous designs, dramatically reducing daily care and letting users spend more time wearing and enjoying their hearing aids.

The power and uniqueness of Phonak’s AI technology

Ultra clear speech from any direction with Infinio Ultra Sphere

In 2024, Phonak introduced the world’s first hearing aid powered by a dedicated real-time large scale DNN chip delivering clear speech from any direction2 instantly. “Phonak’s AI innovation introduced last year was a true game changer for our industry, but we knew it was only the beginning of a new era.” says Oliver Frank, Vice President Phonak Marketing.” This year, we’re demonstrating our ability to push the technological boundaries even further in our pursuit of the best possible sound.” Unlike conventional AI approaches with small Deep Neural Network (DNN) that first classify the environment and then post-process sound, Phonak is the only one using a dedicated real-time large scale DNN chip to extract, enhance, and reintegrate voices from all directions, delivering clear speech from any direction instantly2.

While each new generation of Phonak hearing aids incorporates increasingly advanced technology, life becomes simpler and more effortless for Phonak users. Rock legend Paul Gilbert, who recently tested Phonak’s latest innovation, shared his experience: “I've had the opportunity to try Infinio Ultra Sphere, and I would say to my musician friends, you've got to get those hearing aids, they make things so much easier.”

More efficiency means greater peace of mind about battery life

The dedicated real-time AI chip in Infinio Ultra Sphere has been optimized for even greater efficiency, and Spheric Speech Clarity 2.0 delivers clearer speech from any direction with up to 30% more efficiency than before. With its enhanced power management, a single charge provides all-day performance, even for active users in demanding, noisy environments.

Infinio Ultra R and Infinio Ultra Sphere will be available to order by licensed hearing care professionals as of October 22.

References

1.Based on Phonak internal data. Contact claims@sonova.com if you are interested in more information

2. Raufer, S., Kohlhauer, P., Jehle, F., Kühnel, V., Preuss, M., Hobi, S. (2024). Spheric Speech Clarity proven to outperform three key competitors for clear speech in noise. Phonak Field Study News retrieved from https://www.phonak.com/evidence



The Bluetooth® word mark and logos are registered trademarks owned by Bluetooth SIG, Inc. and any use of such marks by Sonova AG is under license.

Media relations contact:

Global

Florence Camenzind

Phone +41 79 538 7131

Email Florence.camenzind@sonova.com US

Melissa Ristau

Phone +1 331 255 7400

Email melissa.ristau@sonova.com





About Phonak

life is on. Since 1947, Phonak has been dedicated to improving the quality of life for people with hearing loss. Seventy-five years later, our passion for creating life-changing hearing solutions that help people thrive physically, socially, and emotionally remains. By offering the industry’s broadest portfolio of hearing solutions, we’re committed to creating a world where “life is on” for everyone.

At Phonak, innovation is not limited to products. We work to change the conversations surrounding people with hearing loss. We do this by fighting the stigma of hearing aids and creating an understanding of how hearing is connected to the broader context of healthy living.

About Sonova

Sonova is a global leader in innovative hearing care solutions: from personal audio devices and wireless communication systems to audiological care services, hearing aids and cochlear implants. The Group was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Stäfa, Switzerland. Sonova operates through four businesses – Hearing Instruments, Audiological Care, Consumer Hearing and Cochlear Implants – and the core brands Phonak, Unitron, AudioNova, Sennheiser (under license) and Advanced Bionics as well as recognized regional brands. The Group’s globally diversified sales and distribution channels serve an ever-growing consumer base in more than 100 countries. In the 2024/25 financial year, the Group generated sales of CHF 3.9 billion, with a net profit of CHF 547 million. Around 18,000 employees are working on achieving Sonova’s vision of a world where everyone enjoys the delight of hearing.

For more information please visit www.sonova.com.

About Paul Gilbert

Paul Gilbert is a world-renowned American guitarist, best known as the co-founder of Mr. Big—the band behind the global No. 1 hit “To Be With You”—and as a member of the Los Angeles-based group Racer X. With a music career spanning over four decades, Gilbert has earned recognition as one of the greatest guitarists of all time. After years of exposure to loud amplifiers led to hearing loss, he became an advocate for hearing health and proudly serves as a Phonak Global Brand Ambassador. Gilbert uses Phonak Infinio Ultra Sphere hearing aids to stay connected both on and off the stage. He lives in Portland, Oregon, with his wife and son.



Products highlights

Infinio Ultra products family:

Infinio Ultra Sphere: Receiver-In-the-Canal (RIC), unique dual chip technology inside, ERA and DEEPSONIC, with unprecedent speech clarity in noise.

Infinio Ultra R: RIC form factor with ultra-responsive ERA chip inside, delivering exceptional sound quality and industry-leading connectivity.

Virto R Infinio: Phonak’s first rechargeable custom hearing aid (In-The-Ear/ITE) offering exceptional sound quality and industry-leading connectivity.

Key features and benefits:

AutoSense OS 7.0 AI-driven, real-time environment detection and seamless program blending Trained with 18x more real-world sound environments for personalized listening

APD 3.0 (Adaptive Phonak Digital) High first-fit satisfaction (93% preference) and optimized balance for comfort and speech understanding in noise

Spheric Speech Clarity 2.0 (Ultra Sphere) Real-time speech extraction, enhancement and integration for clear speech from any direction Efficiency: up to 56 hours of battery life; 30% more efficient than prior SSC iterations. Spheric Speech Clarity 2.0, activated only in a speech-in-noise environment, can run up to 11 hours on a single charge*

Connectivity and pairing Universal connectivity with up to 8 Bluetooth devices; 2 active connections One-step pairing to myPhonak, smartphones and tablets

EasyGuard and maintenance Wax protection, simplified cleaning, fewer wax-filter changes Faster, easier maintenance with streamlined support and updates

Fitting and support efficiency Feedback tests in under 13 seconds; faster binaural firmware updates

Practical outcomes Adaptive sound that adjusts automatically; reliable device-to-device connectivity Fewer clinic visits, clearer speech from any direction, greater confidence in social settings



* The maximum battery runtime is determined by battery condition, hearing loss, environmental sound classification, streaming usage and activated feature set.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/08bac06e-4e4d-48e7-a847-017bacccafcc

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fe3797fc-f14e-48b2-85b0-83ec3d4ae0a9

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1ab05d5e-1753-491a-ae7e-182f766d490f

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/34cea104-9330-47d0-ad59-3e96df9dc398