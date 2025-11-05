Phonak announces global brand ambassador, Sara Mearns, the first-ever principal dancer with hearing loss at the New York City Ballet

STÄFA, Switzerland, Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sara Mearns, the first principal dancer with hearing loss at the renowned New York City Ballet, joins Phonak, a global leader in hearing care solutions, as Brand Ambassador and Hearing Health Champion. In this role, Sara will focus on raising public awareness about hearing health, normalizing conversations around hearing loss, and highlighting the importance of hearing solutions. As a Phonak Ambassador, Sara is committed to sharing her personal hearing journey, including the struggles and triumphs of living with hearing loss, to inspire others. Sara hopes that by openly discussing her own hearing loss, the importance of hearing protection, and the benefits of hearing solutions, she will encourage others to take proactive steps to protect their hearing or take action to hear better.

Known for her exceptional versatility and musicality, Sara is an internationally celebrated ballet dancer with featured roles in beloved classics such as Swan Lake and George Balanchine's The Nutcracker. Sara started to talk about her 10-year struggle with hearing loss on her Instagram, sharing that she wore hearing aids for the first time during her performance as the Sugarplum Fairy in George Balanchine’s The Nutcracker with the New York City Ballet this past Christmas.



Sara first had an issue with her hearing after she attended a rehearsal held in an enclosed “metal gym” where around 100 drummers played for an hour. When she left the gym, Sara began to struggle with her hearing. After a few days, she went to a doctor and learned that she had hearing loss in low registers in both ears.

“My hearing got worse during the pandemic when I realized that I had a problem because I couldn’t hear people talk with their masks on,” recalls Sara. “Then it hit me, I couldn't see their mouths...this whole time, I’ve been watching people talk instead of listening to them. I felt uncertainty and loneliness. Using hearing aids is part of me reclaiming my value and confidence as a person again and as a dancer. Together with Phonak, I want to educate and empower others to protect one of their most vital senses – hearing.”

Sara joins a growing roster of Phonak Ambassadors, including World Cup skier Robin Gillon, Olympic kayaker Aaron Small, legendary guitarist Paul Gilbert, professional soccer player Rylee Foster and WNBA basketball player Emma Meesseman.









Photo Credit: Sarah Silver

“Sara’s hearing loss journey is unique and offers a different perspective about losing one’s hearing later in life. Her tenacity, relentless commitment to performance and wellbeing perfectly mirror our brand’s commitment to tireless innovation and pushing boundaries,” said Oliver Frank, Vice President of Phonak Marketing. “We’re excited to partner with Sara to inspire, empower and create positive change together, beyond the stage.”



About Phonak

life is on. Since 1947, Phonak is a Sonova brand and has been dedicated to improving the quality of life for people with hearing loss. Seventy-five years later, our passion for creating life-changing hearing solutions that help people thrive physically, socially, and emotionally remains. By offering the industry’s broadest portfolio of hearing solutions, we’re committed to creating a world where “life is on” for everyone.

At Phonak, innovation is not limited to products. We work to change the conversations surrounding people with hearing loss. We do this by fighting the stigma of hearing aids and creating an understanding of how hearing is connected to the broader context of healthy living.

About Sonova

Sonova is a global leader in innovative hearing care solutions: from personal audio devices and wireless communication systems to audiological care services, hearing aids and cochlear implants. The Group was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Stäfa, Switzerland. Sonova operates through four businesses – Hearing Instruments, Audiological Care, Consumer Hearing and Cochlear Implants – and the core brands Phonak, Unitron, AudioNova, Sennheiser (under license) and Advanced Bionics as well as recognized regional brands. The Group’s globally diversified sales and distribution channels serve an ever-growing consumer base in more than 100 countries. In the 2024/25 financial year, the Group generated sales of CHF 3.9 billion, with a net profit of CHF 547 million. Around 18,000 employees are working on achieving Sonova’s vision of a world where everyone enjoys the delight of hearing.

Sonova has a long-standing commitment to innovation and was ranked no. 12 among the most innovative companies in Europe in 2025 by Fortune magazine, selected from 300 companies across 21 countries and 16 industries.

For more information please visit www.sonova.com .

About the New York City Ballet

New York City Ballet is one of the foremost dance companies in the world. The Company was founded in 1948 by George Balanchine and Lincoln Kirstein, and quickly became world-renowned for its athletic and contemporary style. Jerome Robbins joined NYCB the following year and, with Balanchine, helped to build its unparalleled repertory. Now under the direction of NYCB Artistic Director Jonathan Stafford, NYCB Associate Artistic Director Wendy Whelan, and NYCB Executive Director Katherine Brown, NYCB is committed to promoting creative excellence and nurturing a new generation of dancers and choreographers.

