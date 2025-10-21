Equinor ASA: Share buy-back – third tranche for 2025

Please see below information about transactions made under the third tranche of the 2025 share buy-back programme for Equinor ASA (OSE:EQNR, NYSE:EQNR, CEUX:EQNRO, TQEX:EQNRO).

Date on which the buy-back tranche was announced: 23 July 2025.

The duration of the buy-back tranche: 24 July to no later than 27 October 2025.

Further information on the tranche can be found in the stock market announcement on its commencement dated 23 July 2025, available here: https://newsweb.oslobors.no/message/651645

From 13 October to 17 October 2025, Equinor ASA has purchased a total of 1,129,635 own shares at an average price of NOK 235.3736 per share.

Overview of transactions:

Date Trading venue Aggregated daily volume (number of shares) Daily weighted average share price (NOK) Total daily transaction value (NOK) 13 October OSE 278,535 238.5355 66,440,485.49 CEUX TQEX 14 October OSE 285,400 235.0251 67,076,163.54 CEUX TQEX 15 October OSE CEUX TQEX 16 October OSE 281,000 235.9183 66,293,042.30 CEUX TQEX 17 October OSE 284,700 232.0918 66,076,535.46 CEUX TQEX Total for the period OSE 1,129,635 235.3736 265,886,226.79 CEUX TQEX Previously disclosed buy-backs under the tranche











OSE 14,704,821 249.9380 3,675,294,128.05 CEUX TQEX Total 14,704,821 249.9380 3,675,294,128.05 Total buy-backs under the tranche (accumulated)











OSE 15,834,456 248.8990 3,941,180,354.84 CEUX TQEX Total 15,834,456 248.8990 3,941,180,354.84





Following the completion of the above transactions, Equinor ASA owns a total of 42,531,946 own shares, corresponding to 1.66% of Equinor ASA’s share capital, including shares under Equinor’s share savings programme (excluding shares under Equinor’s share savings programme, Equinor owns a total of 32,211,644 own shares, corresponding to 1.26% of the share capital).

This is information that Equinor ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and that is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Appendix: A overview of all transactions made under the buy-back tranche that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is attached to this report and available at www.newsweb.no.

Contact details:

Investor relations

Bård Glad Pedersen, senior vice president Investor Relations,

+47 918 01 791

Media

Sissel Rinde, vice president Media Relations,

+47 412 60 584

