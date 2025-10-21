Mowi’s acquisition of Nova Sea approved

(Bergen, 21 October 2025) Mowi’s acquisition of a controlling stake in Nova Sea AS has received final approval.

Reference is made to the stock exchange notice of 30th January 2025 regarding Mowi’s agreement to increase its ownership share of Nova Sea AS from 49% to 95%. Following approval of the transaction by the EU Commission last week, Mowi has today been informed that the Norwegian competition authority has also approved the transaction. This means that all formal approvals are now in place and the transaction can be completed.

With Nova Sea, Mowi now expects to harvest 597,000 tonnes in 2025. Of that, 372,000 tonnes will be in Norway, including 161,000 tonnes in Northern Norway, one of the world’s best regions for farming Atlantic salmon.

In just a few years, Mowi has gone from producing 400,000 tonnes globally to producing nearly 600,000 tonnes. This corresponds to annual growth of 6.9%, compared with the industry average of 3.6% in the same period.

“The Nova Sea acquisition is a strategically important transaction for Mowi and will be a catalyst for sustainable growth in Northern Norway. We will grow further through the value chain and invest more in the region in the future, creating more jobs and stimulating more activity in coastal areas,” said Mowi CEO Ivan Vindheim.

Vindheim believes that Mowi and Nova Sea are an excellent operational fit for each other and expects the transaction to result in significant synergies, preliminarily estimated at NOK 400 million (EUR 34 million) annually. These include better MAB utilisation and an improved license and site portfolio in the company’s northernmost region.

“This transaction will strengthen our presence in what is probably the world’s best region for farming Atlantic salmon, as well as bringing about improved biological results and biosecurity in the region,” says Vindheim.

