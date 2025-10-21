Everything Blockchain (OTC: EBZT) CEO Backs Company with Proposed $300K Personal Credit Line; Major Shareholder Cancels 3.5M Shares to Strengthen Value

Jacksonville, Florida, Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Everything Blockchain Inc. (OTC: EBZT), a public company developing artificial intelligence powered financial technology that makes earning income from stablecoins simple and accessible, today announced two major initiatives to strengthen the company and accelerate the launch of its flagship platform, CloverMint.

CEO of Everything Blockchain Inc. Arthur Rozenberg has offered a personal line of credit of up to $300,000 to the company, providing immediate, non-dilutive capital to support operations and advance product development. CloverMint is Everything Blockchain’s AI-powered platform that enables users to earn passive income from digital assets through automated yield strategies.

“Everything Blockchain is at a pivotal stage of growth,” said Mr. Rozenberg, “This credit line reflects my personal belief in what we’re building and my commitment to seeing CloverMint go live as soon as possible. Our focus is on creating real value for shareholders by delivering a platform that makes earning income from digital assets simple, intelligent, and accessible to everyone.”

In addition, a major shareholder has voluntarily canceled approximately 11% of the company’s outstanding shares, reducing the total share count and increasing ownership value for existing investors. The move underscores strong confidence in Everything Blockchain’s long-term vision and commitment to building a lean, growth-focused public company. Following this cancellation, Everything Blockchain will have approximately 26 million shares outstanding, a reduction of about 6.5m shares since the beginning of the year.

“Together, these actions show our shared confidence in where the company is headed,” Rozenberg added. “We are aligning ownership and capital behind one goal to make Everything Blockchain the public entry point for AI powered finance.”

CloverMint represents Everything Blockchain’s vision for intelligent, self-managing finance. It is an AI platform designed to make earning income from stablecoins effortless by automatically finding and compounding the best yield opportunities across the blockchain.

By strengthening its capital position and moving quickly toward launch, Everything Blockchain is entering its next phase of growth with CloverMint at the center. The beta version of the CloverMint platform is scheduled to go live this Thursday, marking an important milestone in bringing AI powered income generation to the public. The company invites investors and the broader market to follow its progress as it continues building accessible, intelligent financial technology for the next era of digital assets.

About Everything Blockchain Inc.

Everything Blockchain Inc. (OTC: EBZT) is a publicly traded company developing the intelligence layer of money. The company builds AI-driven trading infrastructure that analyzes blockchain data, identifies high-quality yield opportunities, and powers market-neutral strategies for institutional and retail participants. Its flagship platform, CloverMint, will bring automated, risk-managed digital income generation to a global audience.

For more information, visit www.everythingblockchain.io

