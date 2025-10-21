Ambow Education Reports 2025 Strategic Progress and Expanding Global Adoption of HybriU™ Technology

CUPERTINO, Calif., Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (“Ambow” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: AMBO), a global innovator of AI-powered phygital (physical + digital) solutions, today announced continued progress on its 2025 growth strategy, marked by increasing global adoption of its cutting-edge HybriU™ technology and an expanded portfolio of HybriU products capturing opportunities across the education, enterprise collaboration and live events sectors.

Building on its legacy as a trusted provider of on-campus education through institutions such as NewSchool of Architecture and Design, Ambow has successfully evolved into a technology-driven company delivering immersive, AI-enhanced 3D experiences across multiple industries. The Company’s flagship platform, HybriU, has grown into a comprehensive ecosystem that is transforming how people learn, work and communicate around the world.

“Throughout 2025, my focus has been on strengthening our foundation and truly ‘bringing NEW to NewSchool,’ a phrase inspired by one of our students,” said Dr. Jin Huang, Chairwoman and CEO of Ambow Education. “We’ve deployed innovative HybriU education solutions across campus to ensure operational efficiency and position NewSchool for long-term growth. Our new campus environment is thriving. It’s gratifying to see HybriU not only transforming our own classrooms but also being adopted by other leading institutions. Demonstrating success in real learning environments is critical for any emerging technology, and HybriU is already showing how powerful it can be in connecting people and ideas across borders.”

Expanding Adoption and Proof-of-Concept Validation

Following strong deployment at Ambow’s own NewSchool of Architecture and Design, where HybriU powers immersive architectural and design instruction, the platform has been embraced by other U.S. universities. University of the West (UWest) in California now uses HybriU to connect live U.S. classrooms with international learners, while a research group at Colorado State University (CSU) has integrated HybriU for high-quality lecture capture, real-time collaboration and hybrid participation in its research programs.

“HybriU enables us to teach in ways that simply weren’t possible before,” the research team at Colorado State University said. “It turns adaptive teaching into reality, providing real-time, AI-driven insights from student notes and engagement, helping instructors adjust focus and pace dynamically. What began as a classroom innovation has evolved into a platform that connects people everywhere, not only for learning, but for teamwork, research and creative problem-solving.”

HybriU's growing adoption underscores Ambow’s proof-of-concept success in higher education and highlights HybriU’s ability to deliver immersive, AI-powered collaboration across disciplines and geographies. These early deployments form the foundation for Ambow’s broader expansion into enterprise and events applications.

Platform Versatility and Market Expansion

At the core of Ambow’s strategy is HybriU’s modular architecture, which allows organizations to deploy only the tools they need, such as immersive 3D classrooms, multilingual translation, AI-generated meeting summaries or real-time event broadcasting.

This flexibility enables Ambow to serve a broad spectrum of customers, including:

Educational institutions seeking advanced hybrid teaching and global engagement;

seeking advanced hybrid teaching and global engagement; Corporations training international teams through live, AI-powered sessions;

training international teams through live, AI-powered sessions; Event organizers using HybriU Events and 3D Mobile Stations for interactive live broadcasts; and

using HybriU Events and 3D Mobile Stations for interactive live broadcasts; and Community and faith-based organizations leveraging HybriU’s translation and streaming capabilities for inclusive global participation.

Unlike many closed technology ecosystems, HybriU’s open, modular design ensures compliance with emerging global software standards. Recent European Commission directives on platform unbundling further validate Ambow’s approach, giving customers flexibility and regulatory readiness.

By making its technology scalable and adaptable, Ambow positions HybriU as next-generation infrastructure that connects classrooms, boardrooms, auditoriums and large-scale event venues worldwide, all within one unified, AI-powered ecosystem.

HybriU Global Learning Network: Expanding Reach and Building Community

Complementing its modular architecture strategy, Ambow launched the HybriU Global Learning Network in 2025, a growing ecosystem that connects universities, students and regional learning centers through Ambow’s AI-driven technology. The Network integrates the HybriU University Alliance, a coalition of U.S. higher education institutions adopting HybriU for hybrid and cross-border learning, with a network of HybriU-enabled Learning Centers that extend these programs to students around the world.

Ambow has made steady progress in developing this ecosystem, with multiple universities joining the alliance and preparations underway for the first HybriU Learning Centers. These centers are designed to deliver immersive classroom experiences, real-time translation, and localized academic support for students pursuing U.S.-based curricula from their home regions.

As the HybriU Global Learning Network continues to expand, it reinforces Ambow’s mission to scale adoption through a combined platform-and-infrastructure model, linking educators and learners worldwide within a shared, AI-powered phygital ecosystem.

Recent Financial Highlights

Ambow’s strong financial results for the first half of 2025 reflect the benefits of disciplined management and a scalable technology strategy.

For the six months ended June 30, 2025, the Company reported HybriU revenue of $1.2 million, compared with none in the same period last year. Total revenue reached $5.1 million, up 6.3% year-over-year, with gross profit increasing by 7.7%. Operating expenses also declined 23.3% and net income was $1.9 million. The Company closed the period with $11.3 million in total cash resources, including $4.0 million in cash and cash equivalents and $7.3 million in restricted cash.

These financial results demonstrate the successful commercialization of HybriU and Ambow’s ability to drive growth while maintaining strong cost control, further highlighting operational leverage and cash discipline as HybriU continues to expand across education, enterprise and events markets.

Next-Generation Communication and Events

Building on its strong foundation, Ambow expanded its HybriU ecosystem in 2025, introducing multiple new modules that extend the platform beyond education:

HybriU Knowledge Capture – Automatically records, transcribes and organizes institutional knowledge, making it an ideal solution for classrooms, corporate meetings and training sessions.

– Automatically records, transcribes and organizes institutional knowledge, making it an ideal solution for classrooms, corporate meetings and training sessions. HybriU Events & HybriU Conference – Merges physical and digital audiences through immersive 3D environments, multilingual engagement and interactive streaming, for a true hybrid experience.

– Merges physical and digital audiences through immersive 3D environments, multilingual engagement and interactive streaming, for a true hybrid experience. HybriU 3D Mobile Station – Offers portable, studio-quality production for real-time content creation anywhere.

– Offers portable, studio-quality production for real-time content creation anywhere. WeSpeak™ – A device-agnostic, AI-driven, real-time translation platform delivering interpreter services in over 30 languages for events and classrooms.

Together, HybriU's innovations form a comprehensive phygital infrastructure that seamlessly connects in-person and remote experiences across education, enterprise collaboration and live events, all within a single intelligent ecosystem powered by Ambow’s proprietary AI technology.

These achievements underscore Ambow’s disciplined execution of its 2025 growth strategy, positioning HybriU as the core engine of a sustainable growth model. By further expanding HybriU’s global reach and accelerating adoption across industries, Ambow is strengthening its foundation for sustainable growth and is well-positioned to increase profitability.

