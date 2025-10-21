MEXC Launches ENA Extravaganza with $1 Million Prize Pool, Zero-Fee Trading and Up to 600% APR Staking





VICTORIA, Seychelles, Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC , a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, announced the launch of the ENA Extravaganza in collaboration with Ethena, offering new and existing users a $1 million prize pool alongside zero-fee trading and high-yield staking opportunities.

The initiative builds on strong support from MEXC Ventures , the exchange's investment arm, for the Ethena ecosystem. The investment arm has deployed $66 million across Ethena's infrastructure, including a $30 million investment in ENA, the protocol's governance token. This demonstrates MEXC's commitment to empowering both quality projects and users.

ENA Extravaganza runs from October 21, 2025, 10:00 (UTC) to November 20, 2025, 10:00 (UTC), featuring five events:

Event 1: Zero Fees on ENA Trading

Enjoy zero fees on ENA/USDT, ENA/USDC, and ENA/USDE spot trading, as well as ENAUSDT and ENAUSDC futures trading throughout the event period.

Note: Zero-fee trading may not be available in certain countries or regions. Users are advised to refer to local fee announcements for specific availability.

Event 2: ENA Spinfest

Users can complete tasks on the event page to earn spin chances, each offering the opportunity to win rewards from a $100,000 prize pool.

Event 3: Stake ENA to Unlock 600% APR

New users can stake between 170 and 500 ENA for 3 days to earn a 600% APR. All users can stake between 170 and 100,000 ENA for 5 days with a 12% APR. Participation requires completion of advanced KYC verification. Rewards are limited and distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

Event 4: Deposit & Trade Spot to Share 100,000 USDT

Users can earn rewards by depositing ENA, USDT, or USDC and completing ENA spot trading tasks. New users are eligible for exclusive bonuses with limited availability, while all participants can share rewards proportionally based on their trading volume.

Event 5: Trade Futures to Share 200,000 USDT in Futures Bonuses

Users who trade at least 10,000 USDT in ENA futures during the event will be eligible for two tasks. New futures users can earn milestone-based bonuses from a 100,000 USDT pool on a first-come, first-served basis, while all users with high cumulative trading volumes can compete on the leaderboard for another 100,000 USDT. Rewards from both tasks can be combined. Zero-fee trades do not count toward valid volume.

In addition to the ENA Extravaganza, MEXC has introduced a series of user-friendly initiatives amid recent market volatility. The platform launched zero-fee trading campaigns for four major futures pairs, BTC, ETH, SOL, and BNB, helping users effectively save on trading fees. On the first day of launch, the trading volume rankings of these four zero-fee pairs on MEXC saw a significant increase, earning widespread recognition from users.

Further details and participation rules are available on the official ENA Extravaganza event page .

About MEXC

Founded in 2018, MEXC is committed to being "Your Easiest Way to Crypto." Serving over 40 million users across 170+ countries, MEXC is known for its broad selection of trending tokens, everyday airdrop opportunities, and low trading fees. Our user-friendly platform is designed to support both new traders and experienced investors, offering secure and efficient access to digital assets. MEXC prioritizes simplicity and innovation, making crypto trading more accessible and rewarding.

Risk Disclaimer:

This content does not constitute investment advice. Given the highly volatile nature of the cryptocurrency market, investors are encouraged to carefully assess market fluctuations, project fundamentals, and potential financial risks before making any trading decisions.

