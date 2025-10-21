Hengrui Pharma and Kailera Therapeutics Announce Phase 3 HRS9531 Obesity Data Presentation at ObesityWeek® 2025

SHANGHAI and WALTHAM, Mass., Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hengrui Pharma (Hengrui), a global pharmaceutical company focused on scientific and technological innovation, and Kailera Therapeutics, Inc. (Kailera), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on advancing a differentiated, late-stage portfolio of next-generation therapies for the treatment of obesity, today announced an oral presentation at ObesityWeek® 2025, the annual meeting of the Obesity Society, taking place November 4-7, 2025, in Atlanta, GA.

The presentation will detail results from Hengrui’s Phase 3 clinical trial (GEMINI-1) conducted in China of once-weekly subcutaneous injection of HRS9531, a novel dual GLP-1/GIP receptor agonist, in individuals living with obesity or overweight. Topline results from the trial were previously reported indicating the potential for category-leading weight loss

The following abstract was submitted by Hengrui and accepted for presentation:

Oral presentation: Friday, November 7, 8:30 a.m. ET

Abstract Oral-103: Phase 3 Trial of HRS9531, a GLP-1/GIP Receptor Agonist, in Chinese Adults with Overweight or Obesity

All abstracts will be published online in the journal Obesity and the presentation will be accessible on the Scientific Publications section of the Kailera website following the congress. Additional information can be found on the ObesityWeek® website.

About Hengrui Pharma

Hengrui Pharma is an innovative, global pharmaceutical company dedicated to the research, development and commercialization of high-quality medicines to address unmet clinical needs. Its therapeutic areas of focus include oncology, metabolic and cardiovascular diseases, immunological and respiratory diseases, and neuroscience. Founded in 1970 with the core principle of putting patients first, Hengrui Pharma remains committed to advancing human health by striving to conquer diseases, improve health, and extend lives through the power of science and technology.

About Kailera Therapeutics

Kailera Therapeutics (Kailera) is developing a broad, advanced, and differentiated portfolio of clinical-stage injectable and oral therapies for the treatment of obesity. Kailera’s most advanced program, KAI-9531 (being developed in China as HRS9531), is an injectable dual GLP-1/GIP receptor agonist that has demonstrated positive clinical trial results in obesity in China. The Company is also advancing a diversified pipeline leveraging several mechanisms and routes of delivery. Kailera’s mission is to develop next-generation weight management therapies that give people the power to transform their lives and elevate their overall health. The Company is based in Waltham, MA and San Diego, CA. For more information, visit www.kailera.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

