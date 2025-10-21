Presenting on Emerging Growth Conference 87 Day 1 on October 22. Register to live stream.

MIAMI, Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EmergingGrowth.com a leading independent small cap media portal announces the schedule of the 87th Emerging Growth Conference on October 22 & 23, 2025.

The Emerging Growth Conference identifies companies in a wide range of growth sectors, with strong management teams, innovative products & services, focused strategy, execution, and the overall potential for long-term growth.

Register for the Conference here.

Submit Questions for any of the presenting companies to:

Questions@EmergingGrowth.com

For updates, follow us on Twitter

Day 1 - Wednesday

October 22, 2025

9:00

Virtual Lobby opens.

Register for the Conference. If you already registered, go back to the registration link and click “Already registered” and enter your email.

9:35

Introduction

9:40 – 10:10

African Discovery Group, Inc. (OTCID: AFDG)

Keynote speakers: Alan Kessler, Chairman / Director Copper Intelligence, Andrew Groves, Future Chairman Copper Intelligence & Aldo Cesano Director Copper Intelligence.

10:15 – 10:45

AtlasClear Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: ATCH)

Keynote speakers: Craig Ridenhour, President & John Schaible, Chairman and CEO

10:50 – 11:20

West Red Lake Gold Mines Ltd. (OTCQB: WRLGF) (TSXV: WRLG)

Keynote Speaker: Gwen Preston, Vice President, Communications

11:25 – 11:55

CervoMed Inc. (NASDAQ: CRVO)

Keynote speaker: Matt Winton - Chief Commercial and Business Officer

12:00 – 12:30

CyberCatch Holdings, Inc. (TSXV: CYBE) (OTCQB: CYBHF)

Keynote speaker: Sai Huda, CEO

1:45 – 2:15

CopAur Minerals, Inc. (OTCQB: COPAF) (TSXV: CPAU)

Keynote speaker: Andrew Neale - CEO

2:55 – 3:05

Citizens, Inc. (NYSE: CIA)

Keynote speakers: Jon Stenberg, President / CEO, and Jeff Conklin, CFO

3:25 – 3:35

Vista Gold Corp. (NYSE American: VGZ) (TSX: VGZ)

Keynote speaker: Frederick Earnest, CEO

3:40 – 3:50

Kobo Resources, Inc. (OTCQB: KBRIF) (TSXV: KRI)

Keynote speakers: Edouard Gosselin, Director, CEO and Corporate Secretary & Paul Sarjeant, Director, President and COO

3:55 – 4:05

BluSky AI Inc. (OTCID: BSAI)

Keynote speaker: Trent D’Ambrosio, Founder, CEO, and Dan Gray, COO

4:10 – 4:20

Immuron Limited (NASDAQ: IMRN)

Keynote speaker: Steve Lydeamore, CEO

4:25 – 4:35

C3 Metals Inc. (TSXV: CCCM) (OTCQB: CUAUF)

Keynote speaker: Daniel A. Symons, President, CEO & Director

Day 2 – Thursday

October 23, 2025

10:00

Virtual Lobby opens.

Register for the Conference. If you already registered, go back to the registration link and click “Already registered” and enter your email.

10:45

Introduction

10:50 – 11:20

Imagion Biosystems Limited. (CXA: IBX) (ASX: IBX)

Keynote speakers: Robert Romeo Proulx, Executive Chairman & Ward Detwiler, Chief Business Officer

11:25 – 11:55

HydroGraph Clean Power Inc. (OTCQB: HGRAF) (CSE: HG)

Keynote speaker: Kjirstin Breure, President and CEO

12:00 – 12:30

Uranium American Resources Inc. (OTCID: UARI)

Keynote speaker: Willian Hunger, Acting CEO

12:35 – 1:05

Walker Lane Resources Ltd. (TSXV: WLR) (OTC Pink: CMCXF) (Frankfurt: 6YL)

Keynote speaker: Kevin Brewer, CEO, President & Director

1:10 – 1:40

Signature Resources Ltd. (TSXV: SGU) (OTCQB: SGGTF)

Keynote speaker: Dan Denbow, President, CEO & Director

1:45 – 2:15

Nova Minerals Limited (NASDAQ: NVA) (ASX: NVA)

Keynote speaker: Christopher Gerteisen – CEO & Executive Director

2:20 – 2:50

First Phosphate Corp. (CSE: PHOS) (OTCQX: FRSPF) (FSE: KD0)

Keynote speaker: John Passalacqua, CEO

3:10 - 3:20

Clene Inc., (NASDAQ: CLNN)

Keynote speakers: Rob Etherington, President / CEO

3:25 – 3:35

Lahontan Gold Corp. (TSXV: LG) (OTCQB: LGCXF)

Keynote speaker: Kimberly Ann, President / CEO

3:40 – 3:50

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: GOSS)

Keynote speaker: Bryan Giraudo, CFO & COO

4:10 – 4:20

Regen BioPharma Inc. (OTC Pink: RGBP)

Keynote speakers: David Koos, President / CEO, & Harry M. Lander, Ph.D. Senior Scientific Consultant



4:25 – 4:35

Star Gold Corp. (OTCQB: SRGZ)

Keynote speaker: Lindsay E. Gorrill, Chairman & CEO

4:40 – 4:50

Eloro Resources, Ltd. (OTCQX: ELRRF) (TSX: ELO)

Keynote speakers: Chris Holden, VP Corporate Development

Register for the Conference here.

Submit Questions for any of the presenting companies to:

Questions@EmergingGrowth.com

Replays: Subscribe to our YouTube Channel

About EmergingGrowth.com

Founded in 2009, Emerging Growth.com quickly became a leader in its space and has developed an extensive history of identifying emerging growth companies that can be overlooked by the investment community.

About the Emerging Growth Conference

The Emerging Growth Conference is an effective way for public companies to engage with the investment community regarding their Company, new products, services and other major announcements from anywhere, in an effective and time efficient manner.

All sessions are conducted through video webcasts. Our conference serves as a vehicle for Emerging Growth to build relationships with our existing and potential clients. Accordingly, a certain number of the presenting companies are our current clients, and some may become our clients in the future. In exchange for services we provide, our clients pay us fees in the form of cash and securities, and we may currently have, or in the future may have investments in the securities of certain of the presenting companies. Finally, certain of the presenting companies have paid us a fee to secure a presentation time slot or to present generally. The presentations to be delivered by the presenting companies (including any virtual handouts of written materials) have not been approved, endorsed by or otherwise reviewed by EmergingGrowth.com nor should they in any way be construed to have been made in connection with an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy securities. Please consult an investment professional before investing in anything viewed on the Emerging Growth Conference or on EmergingGrowth.com.

If you believe or know of a company that might fit our audience, contact us here.

Thank you for your interest in our conference, and we look forward to your participation in future conferences.

Contact:

Emerging Growth

Phone: 1-305-330-1985

Email: Conference@EmergingGrowth.com