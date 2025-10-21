First American Uranium Inc. Announces Addition of Former Canadian Politician Hon. Kerry-Lynne D. Findlay and Mining Veteran Joseph A. Carrabba to Board of Directors

Vancouver, BC, Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First American Uranium Inc. (CSE: URM) (FSE: IOR) (OTCPK: FAUMF) (“First American”, or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the appointments of the Hon. Kerry-Lynne D. Findlay and Joseph A. Carrabba to the Board of Directors of the Company (the “Board”).

Ms. Findlay is a Canadian lawyer, senior business consultant and advisor known for decades of leadership in law, politics, and public service. A former federal Cabinet Minister, she has served as Canada’s Minister of National Revenue, Associate Minister of National Defence, and Parliamentary Secretary to Justice. She represented British Columbia in the House of Commons for more than a decade, including roles as Chief Opposition Whip and Shadow Minister for National Defence and for Environment and Climate Change.

Before entering politics, Ms. Findlay built a distinguished legal career as a civil litigator at all levels of court, including the Supreme Court of Canada, and as an Administrative Law Judge on the Canadian Human Rights Tribunal. She has been recognized with numerous honours, including appointment as King’s Counsel, the Canadian Bar Association’s Cecilia I. Johnstone Award, and the YWCA Woman of Distinction Award.

Mr. Carrabba is a corporate mining professional with a proven track record of operating, growing, and leading emerging natural resources companies. He is the former Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Cliffs Natural Resources Inc., where he served in executive capacities from 2005 to 2013.

Prior to joining Cliffs Natural Resources Inc., Mr. Carrabba gained broad experience in the mining industry throughout Canada, the United States, Asia, Australia and Europe. He served for over 20 years in a variety of leadership capacities at Rio Tinto, a global mining company, including as President and Chief Operating Officer of Rio Tinto’s Diavik Diamond Mines, Inc. in the Northwest Territories. Mr. Carrabba has also served on numerous boards of several listed companies, including Key Bank, Lithium-X, Fura Gems, Newmont Mining, Timken Steel, AECON, and NioCorp.

“We’re excited to welcome Kerry-Lynne and Joseph to the Board as we look to expand our reach in the critical minerals and rare earth elements space,” said Murray Nye, Chief Executive Officer of First American. “Both of their strong operational track records and skillsets deepen our bench strength significantly. Kerry-Lynne’s extensive knowledge and experience navigating key Canadian government institutions and Joseph’s tenures leading emerging natural resource projects through exploration & development –in particular, his tenure at NioCorp – will play instrumental roles in our ability to form strategic government partnerships and funding as we look to advance our rare earth elements projects in Quebec.”

ABOUT FIRST AMERICAN URANIUM INC.

First American Uranium Inc. is a North American mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of precious, base, and critical mineral assets. Its portfolio includes the Silver Lake property in British Columbia’s Omineca Mining Division and a recently acquired land package in Quebec’s Grenville Province. The Quebec properties add exposure to rare earth elements (REE), niobium (Nb), and nickel-copper (Ni-Cu) occurrences, expanding the Company’s footprint into critical minerals that are strategically important for energy and defense applications.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS:

Murray Nye

Chief Executive Officer

1055 West Georgia Street, Suite 1500

Vancouver, BC V6E 0B6

Canada

For further information, please contact:

Murray Nye, CEO

Email: finance@firstamericanuranium.com

Phone: +1 (604) 416-4099

CSE:URM

OTCPK:FAUMF

FSE:IOR

The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed “forward-looking statements”. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words “believes”, “expects”, “plans”, “anticipates”, “intends”, “estimates”, “projects”, “potential” and similar expressions, or that events or conditions “will”, “would”, “may”, “could” or “should” occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements in this news release include statements respecting: (i) the Grenville Properties and the mineral prospects thereon, and (ii) the Company's planned activities on the Grenville Properties. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include the receipt of regulatory approvals, market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company’s management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.