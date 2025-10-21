BriaCell Announces Collaboration with MSK Accelerator to Advance Bria-OTS+™ for Breast Cancer

Collaboration with MSK’s Therapeutics Accelerator Program includes manufacturing, IND and clinical development support of the Bria-OTS+™ platform, which includes Bria-BRES+™ for breast cancer



PHILADELPHIA and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (Nasdaq: BCTX, BCTXW, BCTXZ), (TSX: BCT) (“BriaCell” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops novel immunotherapies to transform cancer care, is pleased to announce a collaboration with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center’s (MSK’s) Therapeutics Accelerator Cohort program to accelerate the clinical development of Bria-OTS+, BriaCell’s next generation personalized off-the-shelf immunotherapy, for multiple cancer indications including metastatic breast cancer, prostate cancer, and other cancers.

The collaboration starts with manufacturing, IND development and clinical protocol support for a Phase 1 clinical trial with Bria-BRES+, BriaCell’s next generation personalized immunotherapy for patients with breast cancer under the Bria-OTS+ platform. The partnership expands on BriaCell’s previously-announced selection into MSK’s accelerator program.

As one of the world’s foremost cancer research and treatment institutions, MSK has more than 135 years of leadership in patient care, education and discovery. Through the MSK Therapeutics Accelerator, MSK’s therapeutic-based strategic collaboration program, BriaCell will obtain access to MSK’s clinical and institutional expertise, including cell therapy manufacturing, Investigational New Drug (IND) preparation and submission and clinical development to expedite development of the Bria-OTS+ platform.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with MSK’s scientific and clinical experts to address the urgent unmet medical need of many thousands of metastatic breast cancer patients,” stated Dr. William V. Williams, BriaCell’s President and CEO.

“We are honored to be working with the team of cancer specialists at MSK,” noted Miguel Lopez-Lago, PhD, BriaCell’s Chief Scientific Officer. “This collaboration with MSK will accelerate the development of our advanced personalized off-the-shelf immunotherapy platform, Bria-OTS+, which we believe has the potential to transform cancer care and significantly improve patients’ lives through its unique mechanism of action.”

“We look forward to working with BriaCell through MSK’s Therapeutics Accelerator to help advance this next-generation personalized immunotherapy into the clinic. Collaborations like this are essential to translating promising scientific innovations into potential new treatment options for patients,” commented Shanu Modi, MD, Breast Medical Oncologist and Attending Physician at MSK.

About BriaCell Therapeutics Corp.

BriaCell is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops novel immunotherapies to transform cancer care. More information is available at https://briacell.com/.

About MSK Therapeutics Accelerator

Through its Therapeutics Accelerator program, MSK partners with biotechnology companies to help advance innovative cancer therapeutics from early development through the clinic. By combining the resources of cutting-edge healthcare companies with MSK’s world-renowned clinical and scientific expertise, the program fosters collaborations aimed at improving the treatment and management of cancer. For more information, see here: Commercialization Accelerators & Programs: MSK Therapeutics Accelerator | Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center .

Memorial Sloan Kettering (MSK) has institutional financial interests related to BriaCell.

Safe Harbor

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “seek,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “target,” “aim,” “should,” “will,” “would,” or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements in this press release, including statements regarding the Company’s beliefs that the collaboration with the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center could advance the clinical development of Bria-OTS+; the specific areas that the MSK Therapeutics Accelerator Cohort will explore; the Company’s access to MSK’s expertise and institutional resources; and the Company’s beliefs regarding Bria-OTS+’s potential to transform cancer care and offer meaningful advances in efficacy and safety for thousands of patients, are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully under the heading “Risks and Uncertainties” in the Company’s most recent Management’s Discussion and Analysis, under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s most recent Annual Information Form and under “Risks and Uncertainties” in the Company’s other filings with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, all of which are available under the Company’s profiles on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date and BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contact Information

Company Contact:

William V. Williams, MD

President & CEO

1-888-485-6340

info@briacell.com

Investor Relations Contact:

investors@briacell.com