Discovery Announces Resource Development Agreement with Taykwa Tagamou Nation

TORONTO, Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Discovery Silver Corp. (TSX: DSV, OTCQX: DSVSF) (“Discovery” or the “Company”) today announced that the Company and Taykwa Tagamou Nation (“TTN”) have entered into a Resource Development Agreement (“RDA”). The RDA is intended to establish a framework for ongoing consultation and communication for the purpose of establishing a cooperative, mutually beneficial and respectful relationship between the parties and provide a basis for support of Discovery’s mining and mineral processing activities within TTN’s traditional territory.

Tony Makuch, Discovery’s CEO, commented: “We are honored to have entered into this agreement with TTN and wish to thank the band council and particularly Chief Bruce Archibald for their trust in us and commitment to working together. This agreement provides the framework for responsible development within their traditional territory, ensuring that the members of TTN share in the economic benefits of our business operations and participate in our efforts to respect the land and waters, minimizing negative impacts and supporting the prosperity of other local communities. We have tremendous respect for all of our First Nations partners, and value the many agreements that have been achieved and the mutual benefits that have resulted.”

In connection with the entering into the RDA, TTN will file a notice of discontinuance in the Ontario Superior Court of Justice with respect to an action brought by TTN which named the Company as a defendant.

ABOUT DISCOVERY

Discovery is a growing North American-focused precious metals company. The Company has exposure to silver through its first asset, the 100%-owned Cordero project, one of the world’s largest undeveloped silver deposits, which is located close to infrastructure in a prolific mining belt in Chihuahua State, Mexico. On April 15, 2025, Discovery completed the acquisition of the Porcupine Complex from Newmont Corporation, transforming the Company into a new Canadian gold producer with multiple operations in one of the world’s most renowned gold camps in and near Timmins, Ontario. Discovery owns a dominant land position within the camp, with a large base of Mineral Resources remaining and substantial growth and exploration upside.

