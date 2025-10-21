Genius Group Title Sponsor of Coindesk’s Bitcoin Treasury Month, Awarding 100 Million Satoshis in Prize Money

SINGAPORE, Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genius Group Limited (NYSE American: GNS) (“Genius Group” or the “Company”), a leading AI-powered, Bitcoin-first education group, today announced that it is the Title Sponsor of Coindesk’s Bitcoin Treasury Theme Month, with 100 million Satoshis (equal to one Bitcoin) in prize money.

CoinDesk, a leading site for Bitcoin, Blockchain and Crypto news, is featuring articles and news focused on Bitcoin Treasury companies from October 20, 2025 through to November 30, 2025 as part of its Bitcoin Treasury Theme Month.

As the Title Sponsor of Coindesk’s Bitcoin Treasury Theme Month, Genius Group will feature its Bitcoin education programs on Coindesk’s site throughout the month, with a special focus on the Company’s Bitcoin Academy free microcourses, featuring leading Bitcoin authors, educators and experts.

As part of Genius Group’s sponsorship, the Company is awarding 100 million Satoshis, equal to one Bitcoin, in prize money as part of its ‘Bitcoin Learn & Earn Challenge’. All members who enter the competition on Genius Academy are eligible to win. Membership and entry is free.

The ‘Bitcoin Learn & Earn Challenge’ will launch on Coindesk.com on Monday, October 27, 2025 with entry available throughout the site.

Genius Group’s CEO, Roger Hamilton said “We were pleased to work with CoinDesk to sponsor Asia’s first Bitcoin Institutional Investor Day in February 2025 as part of Consensus Hong Kong, and we are pleased to be extending our partnership now with the launch of CoinDesk’s first Bitcoin Treasury Month.”

“The number of public Bitcoin Treasury Companies has grown rapidly in the last eight months and, according to CoinDesk, publicly traded companies now hold more than one million Bitcoin. During this time we have seen the GENIUS Act passing as the first federal law on digital currencies, with the CLARITY Act passing the House and pending Senate approval.”

“These laws pave the way for a revolution in digital assets, where the most important factor for growth is education. We believe Genius Group is the leading Education-based Bitcoin Treasury Company focused at building courses for corporations and the public to prepare for this coming revolution, and we are excited to be bringing this education to the world in partnership with CoinDesk.”

For more information on Bitcoin Treasury Companies, see CoinDesk’s article “Public Firm Bitcoin Holdings Top 1 Million BTC”

About Genius Group

Genius Group (NYSE: GNS) is an AI powered education group with a Bitcoin-first treasury, delivering education and acceleration solutions for the future of work. Genius Group serves six million users in over 100 countries through its Genius City model and online digital marketplace of AI training, AI tools and AI talent. It provides personalized, entrepreneurial AI pathways combining human talent with AI skills and AI solutions at the individual, enterprise and government level. To learn more, please visit https://www.geniusgroup.ai/

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this press release include forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “may,” “will”, “plan,” “should,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “continue,” or comparable terminology. Such forward-looking statements are inherently subject to certain risks, trends and uncertainties, many of which the Company cannot predict with accuracy and some of which the Company might not even anticipate and involve factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or suggested. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements and are advised to consider the factors listed above together with the additional factors under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company's Annual Reports on Form 20-F, as may be supplemented or amended by the Company's Reports of a Foreign Private Issuer on Form 6-K. The Company assumes no obligation to update or supplement forward-looking statements that become untrue because of subsequent events, new information or otherwise. No information in this press release should be construed as any indication whatsoever of the Company’s future revenues, results of operations, or stock price.

