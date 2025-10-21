OLEDWorks Announces Commercial Availability of Atala Wave, The First Bendable OLED Lighting Product for Automotive Integration

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, OLEDWorks’ automotive brand Atala announced the commercial availability of their new premium product, Atala Wave, the first bendable OLED lighting panel certified for automotive integration.

Atala Wave possesses all the performance features of previous Atala products—exceptional off-angle viewing, reliability, and unparalleled uniformity and contrast—within an ultra-thin, bendable profile. Manufactured on 0.1mm flexible glass, Atala Wave can bend to a minimum radius of 200mm to elegantly wrap around the contours of the vehicle. This flexibility enables sleek, curved designs that were previously unattainable with traditional lighting technologies. Without the need for heatsinks and diffusors, Atala Wave unlocks even greater design freedom for manufacturers, making bold, streamlined aesthetics effortless.

“With the introduction of Atala Wave, OLED has moved into dimensional lighting design,” says CEO David DeJoy. “Manufacturers now have the capability of seamlessly blending sophisticated and intelligent lighting with the vehicle’s physical profile. With Atala Wave, we are thrilled to offer the next generation of automotive lighting that enhances both aesthetics and functionality.”

Products immediately available for vehicle design-in include Atala Wave 1.0 and 2.0, which can include up to 128 individually addressable high-contrast lighting segments within each panel. Through dynamic animation sequences, fully customizable Wave products can increase Vehicle-to-X (V2X) communication, brand differentiation, and customer personalization through unique lighting signature selection.

“Bendable OLED lighting that meets the high standards for automotive reliability has been a longtime goal for our team,” added Wolfgang Görgen, Managing Director of OLEDWorks GmbH. “Our team has poured passion and precision into creating a premium product that stands alone in the global market. With Atala Wave, we are thrilled to empower our customers to push boundaries and bring their boldest, most innovative lighting designs to life.”

In addition to the launch of Wave, Atala has reintroduced its original automotive technology as Atala Digital. Made on traditional rigid glass substrates, Atala Digital offers the highest contrast, brightest, and most durable OLED lighting on the road, and can currently be found in the Audi A8, Q8, Q7, A5/S5, Q5, Q6 e-tron and A6 e-tron.

To experience Atala Wave in person, vehicle manufacturers can reach out to schedule an Atala Tech Day at their facility.

About OLEDWorks

OLEDWorks is the global leader in the development and production of automotive qualified organic light-emitting diode (OLED) technology. Its Atala product line offers the brightest, most reliable, and longest lasting automotive OLED lighting on the road today. Meticulously crafted to meet the needs of automotive designers and engineers, Atala enables unparalleled design freedom with ultra-thin, flexible, and highly segmented OLED lighting.

OLEDWorks’ lighting solutions combine American and German innovation and engineering to meet and exceed automotive industry standards. Founded in 2010, OLEDWorks is headquartered in Rochester, NY, and has a prestigious manufacturing facility in Aachen, Germany. OLEDWorks’ state-of-the-art manufacturing facility is IATF 16949 and ISO 9001, 14001, 45001 certified with full traceability via a factory MES system.

