OLEDWorks Powers Audi Q3’s Next-Generation Digital OLED Rear Lighting with Atala Technology

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OLEDWorks, a global leader in high-performance organic light-emitting diode (OLED) lighting technology, is proud to announce its role as the supplier of the OLED lighting panels featured in the digital OLED rear combination lamps of the all-new Audi Q3.

Unveiled by Audi in June 2025, the third-generation Q3 introduces a new era of personalization and intelligent lighting. For the first time in the Q3 lineup, customers can opt for digital OLED taillights powered by OLEDWorks’ Atala Digital panels, bringing customizable light signatures and enhanced vehicle-to-everything (V2X) communication to the compact SUV segment.

“It’s wonderful to support Audi’s lighting vision for the Q3 with our Atala OLED technology,” said David DeJoy, CEO of OLEDWorks. “Our OLED panels deliver perfectly even illumination that aligns with Audi’s design philosophy while advancing intelligent vehicle lighting and communication.”

Audi Q3 Lighting Innovation Highlights:

Six Digital OLED Panels with 36 Segments : The rear lighting system features six OLED panels, each with individually controllable segments, enabling up to four distinct digital light signatures.

: The rear lighting system features six OLED panels, each with individually controllable segments, enabling up to four distinct digital light signatures. Customizable Coming/Leaving Home Scenarios : Drivers can personalize front and rear lighting animations via Audi’s MMI system, enhancing the emotional connection between driver and vehicle.

: Drivers can personalize front and rear lighting animations via Audi’s MMI system, enhancing the emotional connection between driver and vehicle. Integrated LED Light Strip : A continuous LED strip complements the OLED panels, creating a seamless and modern rear lighting aesthetic.

: A continuous LED strip complements the OLED panels, creating a seamless and modern rear lighting aesthetic. Smart Safety Features: Proximity detection and V2X communication capabilities allow the taillights to respond to nearby vehicles and display dynamic hazard warnings, improving road safety.

“The integration of Atala Digital OLED technology into the Audi Q3’s taillights marks another step forward in the evolution of intelligent automotive lighting,” added Wolfgang Görgen, Managing Director at OLEDWorks GmbH. “We are excited to contribute to Audi’s continued leadership in lighting design and innovation.”

About OLEDWorks

OLEDWorks is the global leader in the development and production of automotive qualified organic light-emitting diode (OLED) technology. Its Atala product line offers the brightest, most reliable, and longest lasting automotive OLED lighting on the road today. Meticulously crafted to meet the needs of automotive designers and engineers, Atala enables unparalleled design freedom with ultra-thin, flexible, and highly segmented OLED lighting.

OLEDWorks’ lighting solutions combine American and German innovation and engineering to meet and exceed automotive industry standards. Founded in 2010, OLEDWorks is headquartered in Rochester, NY, and has a prestigious manufacturing facility in Aachen, Germany. OLEDWorks’ state-of-the-art manufacturing facility is IATF 16949 and ISO 9001, 14001, 45001 certified with full traceability via a factory MES system.

To learn more about OLEDWorks technology, visit www.oledworks.com.

To learn more about Atala OLED technology, visit www.atala.oledworks.com.

About Audi

The Audi Group is one of the most successful manufacturers of automobiles and motorcycles in the premium and luxury segment. The brands Audi, Bentley, Lamborghini, and Ducati produce at 21 locations in 12 countries. Audi and its partners are present in more than 100 markets worldwide.

In 2023, the Audi Group delivered 1.9 million Audi vehicles, 13,560 Bentley vehicles, 10,112 Lamborghini vehicles, and 58,224 Ducati motorcycles to customers. In the 2023 fiscal year, Audi Group achieved a total revenue of €69.9 billion and an operating profit of €6.3 billion. Worldwide, an annual average of more than 87,000 people worked for the Audi Group in 2023, more than 53,000 of them at AUDI AG in Germany. With its attractive brands and numerous new models, the group is systematically pursuing its path toward becoming a provider of sustainable, fully networked premium mobility.

