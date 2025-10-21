Genna Zaiman Joins Obra Capital as Managing Director, Real Estate Origination

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Obra Capital, Inc. (“Obra”), an asset management firm with a specialized approach to alternative investing, today announced that Genna Zaiman has joined the firm as Managing Director, Real Estate Origination. In this role, Zaiman will help to expand Obra Real Estate, LLC’s (“ORE”) commercial real estate bridge-lending footprint across the United States, leading new loan originations and managing strategic sponsor relationships. She will be based in New York and report to Scott Larson, Managing Director, Real Estate.

Zaiman brings over 20 years of experience in commercial real estate to her new role, most recently serving as a Managing Director at Silver Point Capital, where she led the firm’s commercial real estate originations. She joins ORE, Obra’s balance sheet real estate lender making investments across various asset classes, at a key moment as it expands its platform across the United States. Zaiman’s experience in originating and structuring nationwide debt transactions, joint venture equity investments and distressed debt acquisitions will support the continued development of the firm’s ability to meet the needs of borrowers with flexible financing solutions.

ORE targets loans backed by multi-family, mixed use, build-to-rent, manufactured housing and student housing properties, as well as condominium developments. ORE has closed several loans in the industrial and office sectors this year and plans to expand its focus to include additional property types, including retail and hospitality. Zaiman is the first New York-based addition to the Chicago-based ORE team. She will partner with Michael Bachenheimer, Managing Director, Real Estate Origination based in Southern California, to coordinate nationwide business initiatives.

“We’re pleased to welcome Genna to the team as we continue to develop our commercial real estate business and origination capabilities,” said Blair Wallace, President and Chief Executive Officer of Obra. “Her background in the space positions her to be a significant asset for our team as we look to identify compelling opportunities and deliver differentiated returns for our investors.”

“Genna brings the deep experience, superior judgment and innate creativity that define our approach to real estate investing,” added Scott Larson, Managing Director, Real Estate. “She will play a key role in sourcing and structuring transactions that align with Obra’s investment strategy and long-term vision.”

“ORE’s platform combines institutional discipline with a nimble, solutions-oriented approach to structuring and executing compelling opportunities,” added Zaiman. “I look forward to working with Blair, Scott and the team as we build on ORE’s momentum and deepen relationships across the market.”

Prior to Silver Point Capital, Zaiman worked at Citigroup. She holds a B.A. from The George Washington University.

About Obra Capital

Obra is a specialized alternative asset management firm that provides investment products and solutions across insurance and credit verticals. The firm aims to generate long-term value and returns for investors through a variety of funds and separate accounts. With capabilities in investing, sourcing, structuring and servicing, Obra strives to provide differentiated investment opportunities for investors globally. As of September 30, 2025, the estimated unaudited amount of assets under management across Obra’s registered investment advisors, was approximately $6.4 billion. Obra owns and operates a CLO management business, a commercial real estate lending platform and an auto finance company. For more information about Obra and its registered investment advisors, please visit www.obra.com.

