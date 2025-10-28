Melissa Randall Joins Obra Capital as Chief Human Resources Officer

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Obra Capital, Inc. (“Obra”), an asset management firm with a specialized approach to alternative investing, today announced that Melissa Randall has joined the firm as Chief Human Resources Officer and Senior Managing Director. In this role, she will lead Obra’s human resources operations, providing talent management and organizational support to Obra’s management team as the firm continues to grow. She will be based in New York and report to Obra CEO Blair Wallace.

Randall brings over 20 years of human resources experience and a deep track record of building scalable, high-impact human resources functions across asset management and private equity organizations. She joins from Waterfall Asset Management, where she served as Global Chief Human Resources Officer and formalized internal HR processes for the specialty finance-focused alternative investment manager.

Prior to Waterfall, Randall was Head of Talent at Siris Capital Group, where she oversaw all human resources and administrative functions across the private equity firm and provided support to portfolio company teams on HR issues as needed. Earlier in her career, she held senior roles at Cognizant including Director of Global Talent and Transformation and Head of Onboarding and Engagement for the Americas, where she supported multiple M&A integrations and workforce transformation initiatives. She later served as the Lead Human Resource Business Partner for the North America Consulting practice.

“Melissa brings a wealth of experience in human capital strategy and organizational development that will be instrumental as we continue to build our business and invest in the firm’s long-term success," said Blair Wallace, Chief Executive Officer at Obra Capital. "We are pleased to welcome her to the Obra team.”

“Obra is in a period of dynamic growth, with a rapidly expanding team,” Randall added. “I look forward to collaborating with Blair and the Obra leadership team to support this momentum and cultivate talent in service of a firmwide culture of excellence.”

Randall holds a B.S. in Family Studies from the University of Maryland, an M.A. in Organizational Behavior from Fairleigh Dickinson University and an M.S.W. from Fordham University. She also holds multiple professional assessment certifications, enabling her to apply data-driven insights to leadership development, talent selection and organizational effectiveness initiatives.

About Obra Capital

Obra is a specialized alternative asset management firm that provides investment products and solutions across insurance and credit verticals. The firm aims to generate long-term value and returns for investors through a variety of funds and separate accounts. With capabilities in investing, sourcing, structuring and servicing, Obra strives to provide differentiated investment opportunities for investors globally. As of September 30, 2025, the estimated unaudited amount of assets under management across Obra’s registered investment advisors, was approximately $6.4 billion. Obra owns and operates a CLO management business, a commercial real estate lending platform and an auto finance company. For more information about Obra and its registered investment advisors, please visit www.obra.com.

