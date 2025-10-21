IBN Announces Latest Episode of The GotStocks Podcast featuring Moishe Gubin, Chairman of OptimumBank Holdings Inc.

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – IBN, a multifaceted communications organization engaged in connecting public companies to the investment community, is pleased to announce the release of the latest episode of The GotStocks Podcast as part of its sustained effort to provide specialized content distribution via widespread syndication channels.

The GotStocks Podcast shines a spotlight on the small-cap sector through in-depth interviews with executives leading promising companies poised for significant growth. The latest episode features Moishe Gubin, Chairman of OptimumBank Holdings Inc. (NYSE American: OPHC), a single bank holding company that owns 100% of OptimumBank, a community bank headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

To begin the interview, Gubin discussed OptimumBank’s community focus and long-term trajectory.

“We are a community bank that services businesses and individuals… We’ve been on the New York Stock Exchange for going on 25 years, and we broke a billion dollars in total assets in the last year. We’ve achieved 30-40% growth over the last 5-6 years, and we expect that to continue,” he said. “Our bank is geared toward customer service. We know that we can’t compete with a big bank in terms of national coverage, so we focus on how we take care of our customers and treat everybody as family.”

He went on to describe how the company is positioning itself for sustainable expansion.

“We’re currently earning about $20 to $25 million of net income a year. At a 10% capital rate, that gives us the ability to grow about $200 million a year. On top of that, we have no debt on our balance sheet today, so there’s opportunity for us to take in preferred debt. There are a lot of avenues we could go to bring in either equity or debt to carry our balance sheet.”

Gubin also highlighted OptimumBank’s lending philosophy and high-touch client approach.

“We haven’t had a bad loan in many, many years… Most of our loans are in Florida to borrowers who are local, know our bank, and are customers… Our customers are truly like family members; they’re known to the bank… When someone’s a customer and they need something, we’re able to go out-of-the-box and take care of them. That creates a cult following… There’s value there.”

Join IBN’s Carmel Fisher and Moishe Gubin, Chairman of OptimumBank Holdings, as they discuss sustainable banking, growth without dilution, and how the company is serving South Florida with a relationship-first approach.

To hear the episode and subscribe for future podcasts, visit https://podcast.gotstocks.net

About OptimumBank Holdings Inc.

OptimumBank was founded in 2000 in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. The bank focuses on traditional in-person banking with businesses and consumers residing in South Florida. Its customers found a bank that isn’t charging the exorbitant fees they were experiencing at the larger financial institutions—a bank having unmatched expertise in real estate and commercial lending. OptimumBank has seen explosive growth this decade and looks to capitalize on its momentum in the coming months and years ahead.

OptimumBank’s business and financial solutions include Business Banking, Business Lending, SBA Lending Solutions, Treasury Management, and Personal Banking.

For more information, visit the company’s website at www.OptimumBank.com

