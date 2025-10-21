Rocket Doctor Expands U.S. Coverage, Becoming In-Network with Two Leading National Insurers With More Than 6.5 Million Additional Members Across California and New York State

These new agreements include approximately 2.7 million members in California under one major insurer and 3.8 million members in New York under two major insurers, extending Rocket Doctor’s total in-network reach to over 13 million members nationwide.

This milestone builds on Rocket Doctor’s October 8th announcement, which detailed new payer contracts covering more than 7 million members across both states.

The partnership strengthens Rocket Doctor’s ability to deliver AI-powered, physician-led primary, urgent, and mental health care, advancing its mission to improve access, equity, and affordability in healthcare.

New York, NY, Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rocket Doctor AI Inc. (CSE: AIDR, OTC: AIRDF, Frankfurt: 939) (“Rocket Doctor AI”) today announced that doctors using its wholly-owned digital health platform and marketplace, Rocket Doctor Inc., are now in-network with two new leading U.S. healthcare payers. These new agreements expand Rocket Doctor’s ability to now deliver care to more than 13 million insured members across California and New York State.

The new partnerships signed on 9th and 10th October respectively, span members who are commercially insured, on Medicare Advantage and Veteran Affairs, significantly broadening access to Rocket Doctor’s physician-led, AI-powered healthcare platform. These new partnerships mark the first step into providing equitable access to care to Veterans across multiple states.

The company’s integrated digital ecosystem brings together urgent care, primary care, chronic disease management, and mental health services, supported by advanced clinical AI and connected medical devices.

According to 2025 market data from the California Health Care Foundation and the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), the agreements include approximately 2.7 million covered lives in California, combining insured and self-funded members, and an additional 3.8 million members in New York across Medicare Advantage and other plan types. In total, the new coverage extends Rocket Doctor’s reach by a further 6.5 million members nationwide.

This announcement follows Rocket Doctor’s October 8th news release , which detailed new payer contracts providing access to over 7 million members across California and New York. The addition of this latest agreement brings Rocket Doctor’s total in-network reach to well over 13 million covered lives across key U.S. markets, reinforcing the company’s rapid growth and expanding impact on healthcare accessibility.

“This marks a major milestone in our U.S. expansion,” said Dr. William Cherniak, CEO of Rocket Doctor Inc. “By joining networks that collectively cover millions of members across California and New York, we’re making high-quality, affordable healthcare accessible to more patients than ever, from large urban areas to rural and underserved regions. Further, expanding our network to include Veterans is a meaningful addition to our ability to support accessible care. This partnership reflects our ongoing commitment to reducing barriers to care through innovation and technology.”

Rocket Doctor’s platform enables patients to connect with Board Certified physicians using AI-driven clinical tools to enhance diagnostic accuracy, streamline workflows, and improve patient outcomes. The platform’s design ensures full compliance with HIPAA standards, while delivering secure, efficient, and scalable care.

Patients covered under these agreements can confirm eligibility through the Rocket Doctor patient-intake page, which provides easy access to plan information and state-specific coverage details.

By extending access to millions of patients across the nation’s largest healthcare markets, Rocket Doctor continues to strengthen its position as a trusted partner to both payers and providers, advancing its mission to improve access, equity, and affordability through technology-driven healthcare.



About Rocket Doctor AI Inc.

Rocket Doctor AI Inc. delivers physician-built, AI-powered solutions designed to make high-quality healthcare accessible throughout the entire patient journey. A cornerstone of the company’s proprietary technology is the Global Library of Medicine (GLM), a clinically validated decision support system developed with input from hundreds of physicians worldwide.

Alongside the GLM is Rocket Doctor Inc, and its AI-powered digital health platform and marketplace. Having helped empower over 300 MDs to provide care to more than 700,000 patient visits, our proprietary technology software and systems enable doctors to independently launch and manage their own virtual or hybrid in-person practices - improving efficiency, restoring autonomy to MDs, and expanding patient access to care.



By reducing administrative burdens and ensuring greater consistency in care, our technology creates more time for meaningful physician-patient interactions. We are committed to reaching underserved, rural, and remote communities in Canada who often lack access to family doctors and supporting patients on Medicaid and Medicare in the United States. With advanced AI, large language models, and connected medical devices, Rocket Doctor AI is redefining modern healthcare - making it more scalable, equitable, and patient-centered.



To learn more about Rocket Doctor AI Inc’s products and services, contact:



www.rocketdoctor.ai or email: info@rocketdoctor.ai

FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION, CONTACT:



Dr. Essam Hamza, CEO, Rocket Doctor AI

essam.hamza@rocketdoctor.ai

Dr. Bill Cherniak, CEO, Rocket Doctor Inc.

bill@rocketdoctor.io





For media inquiries, contact: media@rocketdoctor.ai

Call: +1 (778) 819 8321

Cautionary Statements



This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to the future operations of Rocket Doctor AI Inc. and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Offering, the use of proceeds of the Offering, the filing of a Prospectus Supplement and future plans and objectives of Rocket Doctor AI Inc., are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Rocket Doctor AI Inc.'s expectations include other risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by Rocket Doctor AI Inc. with securities regulators.

The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of Rocket Doctor AI Inc. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and Rocket Doctor AI Inc. will only update or revise publicly the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by Canadian securities law.