authID Selected by Leading Global Retailer to Launch Biometric-Powered Digital Identity Verification and Password Reset System

DENVER, Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- authID (Nasdaq: AUID) (“authID” or the “Company”), a leading provider of biometric identity verification and authentication solutions, today announced that one of the largest retailers in Europe (the “Customer”), which is among the top twenty retailers globally, has selected and implemented authID’s PrivacyKey biometric technology to secure its identity verification and password reset system for its workforce. The solution delivers advanced security, seamless user experience, and strong data privacy protection.

This latest deployment follows authID’s efforts to focus on closing contracts with large enterprise customers throughout the year. On authID’s most recent quarterly earnings conference call, held on August 14, 2025, authID’s CEO Rhon Daguro provided insight into the types of customers the Company was targeting and the products it is positioning in the market to win those deals. This announcement represents validation of that strategy.

“authID’s mission has always been to make identity verification not only secure, but also effortless, privacy-preserving and, most importantly, accessible at scale,” said Rhon Daguro, CEO of authID. “By being integrated with one of the world’s largest retailers, we are proving that enterprises can effectively protect their workforce with authID’s cutting-edge biometric technology that puts privacy first. This deployment represents meaningful validation that authID’s products meet enterprise customers’ demands for state-of-the-art digital identity.”

The rollout, which has been met with strong adoption among both office and store staff, integrates seamlessly with the retailer’s existing IT infrastructure. Clear communication and intuitive onboarding have driven uptake by thousands of users internationally. The solution accommodates a wide range of government-issued documents, to ensure flexibility for the retailer’s diverse employee base.

The Customer’s early operational results show a sharp reduction in failed password reset attempts, improved onboarding and verification rates, and decreased reliance on manual helpdesk interventions, which accelerates user outcomes and reduces support costs.

In addition to this new customer announcement, authID continues to expand its previously-announced partnership with a large biometric hardware provider through an OEM arrangement for authID’s Proof and PrivacyKey products with the provider’s identity orchestration technology supplier.

“With our biometric identity verification platform, we not only secure onboarding and continuous authentication immediately, we set the foundation for our customers’ future innovations,” added Daguro. “These clients will be in a position to integrate our IDX solution for securing their Agentic AI efforts, binding human identities to AI services for authorization and accountability. Our fusion of people and AI process puts our customer base in the perfect position of security and efficiency now and through the years to come.”

About authID

authID® (Nasdaq: AUID) ensures enterprises "Know Who's Behind the Device™" for every customer or employee login and transaction through its easy-to-integrate, patented, biometric identity platform. authID quickly and accurately verifies a user's identity and eliminates any assumption of 'who' is behind a device to prevent cybercriminals from compromising account openings or taking over accounts. Our IDX platform secures the distributed workforce of employees, contractors, and vendors, as well as bringing authorization and accountability for AI agents. Combining secure digital onboarding, biometric authentication, and account recovery with a fast, accurate, user-friendly experience, authID delivers biometric identity processing in 700ms, with 1-to-1-billion false match rate and 1-to-many sub-second search capability. authID delivers all the benefits of biometric identity verification while ensuring complete privacy protection and regulatory compliance by storing no biometric data whatsoever. For more information, visit https://authid.ai.

