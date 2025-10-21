Glucose Health, Inc. (OTC: GLUC) Announces New Management Appointments and Strategic Outlook

BENTONVILLE, Ark., Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glucose Health, Inc. (OTC: GLUC) today announced the appointment of Mark Schaftlein as Chief Executive Officer and member of the Board of Directors, effective October 20, 2025. The Company also announced the appointment of Marc Hatch as Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer, effective the same date.

Mark Schaftlein is an accomplished small-cap public-company executive and entrepreneur with more than 25 years of leadership experience in U.S. public markets. For two decades, he has served as Chief Executive Officer and in senior officer positions of publicly traded emerging-growth companies, developing a deep understanding of the regulatory and operational complexities facing small issuers. Through his firm, Capital Consulting, Inc., Mr. Schaftlein is one of the core group of investors (see further below) who have committed substantial capital to Glucose Health, Inc. His extensive background in corporate governance, market navigation, and institutional engagement will be instrumental as Glucose Health, Inc. executes its future financing initiatives. Mr. Schaftlein is a graduate of Western Kentucky University’s College of Business.

Marc Hatch is a seasoned operations and marketing executive with decades of experience developing, expanding, and managing consumer-facing direct sales and B2B operations. Marc brings a demonstrated history of optimizing sales performance, controlling costs, and enhancing profitability within direct-response and performance-based marketing channels. He has directed large-scale, multi-faceted national campaigns across broadcast, digital, and direct-response platforms. Mr. Hatch also operates Media Funding Group, a private entity specializing in marketing finance, which has committed significant capital to accelerate the ramp-up of the GlucoDown® and Fiber Up® brands. Mr. Hatch is a graduate of the Central Washington University School of Business and Economics (formerly the School of Accounting and Business).

Both Mr. Schaftlein and Mr. Hatch bring meaningful investment and long-term commitment to the success of Glucose Health, Inc., reflecting strong alignment with shareholder interests.

Additionally, Murray Fleming has agreed to continue serving as Director alongside Mr. Schaftlein for a transition period to maintain administrative continuity following his previously announced resignation as the Company’s Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer, effective September 30, 2025.

Since 2019, Glucose Health, Inc. has been supported by a core group of investors whose cumulative direct investments in the Company now approach $2 million. This consistent support has enabled the Glucose Health, Inc. to establish two trademarked soluble fiber-based nutrition brands — GlucoDown® and Fiber Up® — both of which have achieved commercial traction, including high consumer ratings on Amazon and shelf placement within the diabetic sections of the nation’s two largest pharmacy retailers.

GlucoDown® and Fiber Up® are soluble fiber drink mixes formulated with resistant dextrin, a dietary fiber recognized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its physiological benefits in lowering post-prandial (after-meal) blood sugar. This benefit aligns directly with Glucose Health, Inc.’s mission to deliver great-tasting, science-based nutrition products that help maintain healthy glucose levels. The Company’s soluble fiber formula and methods are patent pending with the United States Patent and Trademark Office, and Glucose Health, Inc. successfully completed a week-long on-site FDA inspection in September 2021.

Glucose Health, Inc. has demonstrated operational discipline and brand growth despite the capital challenges faced by many small OTC companies. The Company has achieved revenues approaching $1.1 million in a recent fiscal year while maintaining gross margins above 40%, proving its ability to execute efficiently. With its brands competing successfully alongside Boost® (Nestlé), Glucerna® (Abbott), and Metamucil® (Procter & Gamble), Glucose Health, Inc. continues to strengthen its national retail footprint — including a recent expansion that doubled its pharmacy store count.

As Glucose Health, Inc. transitions to new management leadership under Mark Schaftlein and Marc Hatch, the Company will continue to focus on execution, product excellence, and long-term value creation for both shareholders and consumers.