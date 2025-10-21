EagleNXT Debuts MicaSense RedEdge-P Triple: A Game-Changer for Precision Drone Imaging

Revolutionary triple sensor package delivers superspectral data for agriculture, geospatial, and environmental markets

WICHITA, Kan., Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (dba, EagleNXT) (the “Company” or “EagleNXT”) (NYSE: UAVS), a leading provider of advanced drone and aerial imaging solutions, is proud to announce the launch of the company’s MicaSense™ RedEdge-P™ Triple sensor package. This groundbreaking system, featuring each of the company’s three RedEdge-P camera models mounted simultaneously on a single drone, establishes a new standard for capability in precision agriculture, environmental monitoring, and geospatial mapping.

The RedEdge-P Triple captures 15 spectral bands simultaneously, five narrow bands per sensor, paired with high-resolution panchromatic lenses, achieving pan-sharpened outputs as fine as two centimeters resolution at 60 meters altitude. With a capture rate of up to three images per second, this system ensures rapid, distortion-free data collection, enabling insights for crop health monitoring, precision weed management, and large-scale habitat analysis. Compatible with enterprise-grade drones like the DJI M350 and M400 series via SkyPort, the drone suite leverages RTK for centimeter-level accuracy and CFexpress storage for seamless data workflows, making it a go-to solution for geospatial professionals.

“The RedEdge-P Triple is redefining what is possible in superspectral imaging,” said Bill Irby, CEO of EagleNXT. “It’s a leap forward, delivering unparalleled data density and actionable insights that drive a return on investment for our customers in high-growth sectors like precision agriculture and geospatial analytics. This empowers our customers to make smarter, data-driven decisions in agriculture, environmental research, and beyond.”

Building on the success of the RedEdge-P Dual, which offers 10-band imaging, the RedEdge-P Triple configuration unlocks advanced analytics for industries demanding richer datasets. With global precision agriculture markets projected to reach $12.9 billion by 2027 according to studies from MarketsandMarkets, and geospatial technologies growing at a 13.5% compound annual growth rate (CAGR), according to Global Market Insights. EagleNXT’s innovation positions the company to capture significant market share in these expanding sectors.

Today at the Elevate UAV Conference in Florida, EagleNXT is showcasing the RedEdge-P Triple’s real-time data capabilities and seamless drone integration capabilities. This annual two-day event sponsored by Drone Nerds specializes in enterprise and commercial drone operations for professional applications in sectors like public safety, construction, agriculture, and emergency response.

EagleNXT is a leading developer of high-performance drones, advanced sensors, and intelligent software solutions that deliver critical aerial intelligence to customers around the world. With more than one million flights conducted globally, EagleNXT’s platforms are trusted across defense, public safety, agriculture, infrastructure, and environmental monitoring applications. The Company’s drone systems have achieved multiple industry firsts, including FAA approvals for Operations Over People (OOP) and Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS), as well as EASA C2 certification in Europe and inclusion on the U.S. Department of Defense’s Blue UAS list. EagleNXT’s sensors are integrated on more than 150 different drone models and are used in over 100 research publications worldwide, reinforcing its leadership in precision agriculture, surveying, and environmental sustainability initiatives.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “seek,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “suggest,” “target,” “aim,” “should,” “will,” “would,” or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on AgEagle’s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict, including risks related to the timing and fulfilment of current and future purchase orders relating to AgEagle’s products, the success of new programs and software updates, the ability to implement a new strategic plan and the success of a new strategic plan. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. For a further discussion of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of AgEagle in general, see the risk disclosures in the Annual Report on Form 10-K of AgEagle for the year ended December 31, 2024, and in subsequent reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K and other filings made with the SEC by AgEagle. All such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and AgEagle undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

