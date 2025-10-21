Are Bitcoin and XRP facing a crisis of confidence? With $15 billion locked up in the US, are cryptocurrencies safe?

Key Highlights

1.NB HASH introduces its new AI Compute + RWA Asset dual-engine model, creating a transparent, on-chain real-yield framework.

2.All new users receive a $20 Free Experience Plan upon registration — no KYC required — plus daily check-in rewards.

3.Now serving over 10 million users across 180 countries, NB HASH is driving global participation in AI-based wealth growth.





New York City, NY, Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As artificial intelligence continues to reshape the global economy, digital income generation is entering a new phase.



UK-based digital wealth platform NB HASH today announced the launch of its AI Compute and Asset Upgrade Program, which merges AI-driven compute-power yield with the tokenization of real-world assets (RWA) to deliver a smarter, more transparent, and more sustainable path to digital-asset growth.





AI Compute + Real-World Assets: A Dual-Engine for Authentic Returns

Unlike traditional mining or single-source investment products, NB HASH uses AI-optimized computing nodes to maximize on-chain yield while linking them to tangible infrastructure such as data centers, energy facilities, and renewable-power resources.

This dual-engine model combines the high daily return of AI compute with the stability of real-world backing, creating a verifiable on-chain ecosystem that ensures transparency and accountability — eliminating the opacity common in conventional crypto projects.





$20 Free Experience Plan + Daily Rewards

To help users experience the real potential of AI-powered income, NB HASH has launched its most popular offer:

a $20 Free Experience Plan with Daily Reward Check-Ins.

Registration takes only seconds, with no complex KYC required. Users can start earning AI-driven returns immediately, and additional rewards can be unlocked through daily activity and referrals.

Example of AI Compute Yield:

Initial Reward: $20 Free Experience Plan





$20 Free Experience Plan Average Daily Return: 0.8 – 100 USDT





0.8 – 100 USDT Duration: Ongoing Experience Cycle





Ongoing Experience Cycle Upgrade Option: Convert to an On-Chain Asset Portfolio for long-term stable returns





Zero Hardware, Zero Barrier Participation

Traditional mining demands expensive rigs, electricity costs, and technical setup. NB HASH replaces this with cloud-based AI compute clusters accessible from web or mobile devices.

Users simply register, claim their bonus, and monitor real-time returns — no equipment, no maintenance, and no technical skills required.

A Global Movement in AI Compute Participation

NB HASH now operates in over 180 countries and serves more than 10 million registered users worldwide.

By combining short-term AI compute rewards with long-term RWA-backed growth, the platform pioneers a new model of digital-wealth creation.

Lena Hofmann, Chief Strategy Officer at NB HASH, commented:

“The future of digital wealth lies in the fusion of AI and real-world assets. NB HASH’s mission is to enable everyone to participate in wealth generation through AI compute — bringing smart income to all.”

How to Join

1.Visit https://nbhash.ai

2.Click “Sign Up — Get $20 Bonus”

3.Complete registration and start your AI income experience

4.Check in daily to receive extra rewards

5.Upgrade to the RWA asset plan for long-term stable growth





About NB HASH

Founded in 2019 and headquartered in London (Company No. 12009857), NB HASH is a global digital-wealth platform specializing in AI computing, blockchain-based asset management, and RWA tokenization.

Serving over 10 million users in more than 180 countries, NB HASH enables secure, transparent, and sustainable digital-wealth growth for individuals and institutions worldwide.

Website: https://nbhash.ai

Attachment