Konica Minolta Healthcare Receives Innovative Technology Designation from Vizient for Dynamic Digital Radiography

WAYNE, N.J., Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas, Inc., is pleased to announce its Dynamic Digital Radiography (DDR) technology has received an Innovative Technology designation from Vizient®, the nation’s largest healthcare performance improvement company. Konica Minolta Healthcare exhibited DDR at the Vizient Innovative Technology Exchange on September 17, 2025 in Las Vegas.

Each year, healthcare experts serving on Vizient client-led councils review select products and technologies for their potential to enhance clinical care, patient safety, healthcare worker safety or to improve business operations of healthcare organizations. Innovative Technology designations are awarded to previously contracted products to signal healthcare providers the impact of these innovations on patient care and business models of healthcare organizations.

“Congratulations to Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas, Inc. for achieving this peer-designated status,” said Kelly Flaharty, senior director contract services and Vizient Innovative Technology Program leader. “Our client council deemed Dynamic Digital Radiography worthy of this designation for its potential to make a real difference in the healthcare industry.”

DDR is a novel, low-dose X-ray imaging technique available on Konica Minolta Healthcare DR Systems that captures both static images and cinegrams, providing an innovative way to obtain detailed images of complex joints while in motion and observe physiological cycles. By acquiring a series of images at high speed, DDR generates a cineloop that enables clinicians to visualize anatomical motion over time (cineradiography), enhancing the system’s diagnostic capabilities. Studies have demonstrated the clinical utility of DDR in pulmonary medicine, orthopedics and other specialized applications such as swallow studies or post-bariatric sleeve assessments.

“Konica Minolta is honored to have DDR receive an Innovative Technology designation from Vizient, an organization dedicated to helping its clients deliver high-quality, cost-effective care and achieve operational excellence,” says Mary de Sousa, Executive Vice President, Marketing, Konica Minolta Healthcare. “Our company’s mission is to help providers make better decisions, sooner with leading-edge solutions, and we look forward to bringing this state-of-the-art technology to more Vizient clients.”



Vizient represents a diverse client base that includes academic medical centers, pediatric facilities, community hospitals, integrated health delivery networks and non-acute healthcare providers and represents approximately $156 billion in annual purchasing volume. Through its Innovative Technology Program, Vizient works with client-led councils and task forces to evaluate products for their potential to bring real innovation to healthcare.

