ModelOp Releases Landmark Whitepaper “Preparing for Agentic AI” that Urges Enterprises to Establish Control with Its Practical Roadmap to Avoid Catastrophic Risk Exposure

CHICAGO, Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ModelOp , the leader in AI lifecycle management and governance software for the enterprise, today announced the release of its new whitepaper, “ The Enterprise’s Guide to Preparing for Agentic AI .” The report warns that enterprises are unprepared for the speed and autonomy of AI agents now entering production environments— and outlines a practical roadmap to achieve control before the next wave of Agentic AI reshapes business operations. Real-world examples also are included, such as Replit’s database deletion, Asana’s MCP integration leak, and Salesforce credential breaches—demonstrating how a single rogue or compromised agent can inflict massive operational and reputational harm.

“Agentic AI will not wait for enterprises to be ready,” said Pete Foley, CEO of ModelOp. “This whitepaper gives leaders a clear roadmap to prepare, protect, and scale responsibly—turning what could be catastrophic risk into a source of competitive advantage. Agentic AI can unlock true digitalization—the end-to-end automation of business processes and smarter decision-making at scale. Our research shows that the difference between innovation and disaster lies in one word: control.”

The whitepaper highlights that Agentic AI represents both the greatest opportunity and the greatest risk of the decade. Unlike traditional AI models, these systems act autonomously — making decisions, executing tasks, and directly interfacing with enterprise systems without human approval. Gartner forecasts that by 2027, half of all business decisions will be augmented or automated by AI agents, and by 2028, at least 15% of daily work decisions will be made autonomously.

Key Findings from the Report

ModelOp’s research identifies the top risks facing enterprises experimenting with autonomous agents today:

A Three-Step Roadmap for Control

To help enterprises prepare, the whitepaper provides a three-step roadmap that CIOs, CAIOs, and Responsible AI leaders can implement immediately:

Stop the Bleeding—Identify and block uncontrolled AI agent activity, including unapproved MCP traffic and rogue deployments. Align and Create Policy—Unite IT, security, compliance, and procurement teams around shared risk frameworks and cost controls. Enforce at Scale—Automate risk checks, real-time controls, and audit trails across all AI systems and agents.



About ModelOp

ModelOp is the leader in AI lifecycle management and governance software, purpose-built for enterprises. ModelOp’s platform provides a centralized AI system of record, automation from intake to retirement, and enforceable policies—helping enterprises bring ML, GenAI, Agentic AI, and vendor AI solutions into production 10X faster. ModelOp is used by the most complex and regulated institutions in the world—including major banks, insurers, regulatory bodies, healthcare organizations, and global CPG companies—because it delivers the structure, automation, and oversight necessary to operationalize AI at scale across the entire enterprise. Gartner, Forrester, and IDC recognized ModelOp as a leading vendor in AI governance and end-to-end lifecycle automation. In 2024, ModelOp received the prestigious AI Breakthrough Award for “Best AI Governance Platform” and was also recognized as a winner in Inc.’s Best in Business Awards in the AI & Data category. In 2025, it was awarded the “Best AI Governance Software Award” from Netty Awards and received Business Intelligence Group's Artificial Intelligence Excellence Award. Follow ModelOp on LinkedIn.

