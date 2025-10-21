MN8 Energy Signs Supply Agreement with Eos Energy to Deploy Up to 750 MWh of American-Made Long Duration Energy Storage Across Renewable Projects

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOSE) ("Eos" or the “Company”), an American energy company and the leading innovator in designing, sourcing, manufacturing, and providing zinc-based battery energy storage systems (BESS), today announced a supply agreement for as much as 750 MWh with MN8 Energy, one of the largest independent renewable companies in the United States, to deploy Eos next-generation Z3™ energy storage systems supporting a portfolio of projects that include providing clean, dispatchable power for large load applications.

The first projects MN8 would consider utilizing Eos’ Z3 technology for would incorporate 200 MWh of storage systems with 10-hour energy discharge duration, combining solar generation and long-duration storage to deliver round-the-clock renewable power. The supply agreement represents a significant step forward in bringing a reliable, American-made solution to high demand sectors such as data centers, commercial and industrial facilities, or manufacturing – where resiliency and sustainability are increasingly critical.

“The agreement with MN8 marks another major milestone in Eos’ commercial momentum and demonstrates continued confidence in our technology and our domestic manufacturing capability,” said Justin Vagnozzi, Eos Senior Vice President of Global Sales. “Together with MN8, we’re delivering long-duration storage that supports a stronger and more reliable energy system built here in America.”

As demand for both clean energy and energy storage accelerates across the United States, this new collaboration with a top-tier developer enables Eos to serve critical, high-growth customers facing unprecedented load growth. Eos’ zinc-based energy storage systems provide a U.S.-manufactured solution that can deliver non-flammable, flexible and dispatchable energy for extended durations helping customers such as data centers operate with greater resilience while supporting their carbon-free power goals.

This supply agreement enables MN8 to pursue opportunities to deploy Eos’ zinc-based Z3™ systems across its energy portfolio within PJM and other U.S. markets with the goal of providing long-duration energy storage capabilities to meet enterprise customers’ increasingly sophisticated requirements. Together, MN8 and Eos are demonstrating how domestic manufacturing and advanced storage technology can deliver power that enhances grid reliability and national security.

With the addition of the MN8 agreement, Eos continues to execute its growing commercial pipeline, reflecting strong market confidence in its non-flammable zinc-based technology. Combined with its proprietary DawnOS™ operating system, Eos’ innovative technology delivers reliability at scale for America’s expanding energy demand, supporting long-duration applications and sustainability across the full life cycle.

About Eos Energy Enterprises

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. is accelerating the shift to American energy independence with positively ingenious solutions that transform how the world stores power. Our breakthrough Znyth™ aqueous zinc battery was designed to overcome the limitations of conventional lithium-ion technology. It is safe, scalable, efficient, sustainable, manufactured in the U.S., and the core of our innovative systems that today provides utility, industrial, and commercial customers with a proven, reliable energy storage alternative for 3 to 12-hour applications. Eos was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey. For more information about Eos (NASDAQ: EOSE), visit eose.com .

About MN8 Energy

MN8 Energy serves enterprise customers on their journey to an electrified, decarbonized world by providing renewable energy and related services. With approximately 4 gigawatts of operational and under-construction solar projects, 1.1 gigawatt hours of battery energy storage capacity comprised of over 875 projects across 29 states, and more than 40 high-power EV charging stations across 14 states, MN8 is one of the largest and most sophisticated independent solar energy and energy storage power producers in the United States. MN8 is headquartered in New York and has offices in South Florida, Dallas, and Madrid.



