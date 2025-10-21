BIO-key Introduces EcoID III USB Fingerprint Scanner Delivering FBI FAP 20 Certification, Security, Liveness Detection, and Encrypted Device-to-Host Communication

HOLMDEL, N.J., Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIO-key ® International, Inc. (Nasdaq: BKYI), a global leader in biometric-centric Identity and Access Management (IAM) solutions, is proud to announce its next generation EcoID III USB Fingerprint Scanner, extending its market leadership with higher quality, faster captures, liveness detection, FBI FAP 20, PIV and NIBSS certification, plus interoperability with the over thirty different fingerprint scanners already supported by BIO-key’s PortalGuard and Passkey:YOU IAM platforms. The high-quality, attractively priced EcoID III enables Windows Hello and Windows Hello for Business on Windows devices, adding FIDO2 Platform authentication to any desktop, thin client or docking station.





EcoID III Features:

Liveness detection and anti-spoofing to reject presentation attacks and spoofing.

Robust capture in bright sunlight, low-noise operation, and reliable performance in wet environments.

Faster image capture with LED user guidance and 360-degree finger placement for quick, intuitive user experience.

Encrypted device-to-host communication with application locking for end-to-end protection.

Certifications: FBI Fingerprint Acquisition Profile FAP 20 for image quality standards and for image quality.

NIST Personal Identity Verification (PIV) of Federal Employees and Contractors compliance for dependable matching.

"EcoID III significantly lowers the price point of high-quality fingerprint scanners meeting rigorous quality standards such as FBI FAP 20, PIV and NIBSS, making strong, convenient biometrics accessible to more organizations," said Jim Sullivan, BIO-key SVP of Strategy and Chief Legal Officer. "By pairing encrypted device-to-host communications with liveness detection, EcoID III gives enterprises a fast, more secure way to authenticate users without phones or tokens. We’re already delivering the first volume orders to our government customers."

Availability

BIO-key EcoID III is available through BIO-key and authorized partners. For specifications, demos, or pricing, contact BIO-key sales at sales@bio-key.com.

BIO-key’s Identity-Bound Biometrics (IBB), PortalGuard® IAM, and Passkey:YOU™ solutions are empowering organisations across government, healthcare, and enterprise sectors to embrace a passwordless, phoneless, and tokenless future.

About BIO-key International, Inc. (www.BIO-key.com)

BIO-key is revolutionising authentication and cybersecurity with biometric-centric, multi-factor identity and access management (IAM) software, securing access for millions of users worldwide. BIO-key enables organisations to choose the right authentication factors for diverse use cases, including Identity-Bound Biometrics, passwordless logins, and other advanced options. Its hosted or on-premise PortalGuard® IAM platform provides cost-effective, secure, and user-friendly access to systems, applications, and high-value data.

