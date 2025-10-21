Breaking Flavor Boundaries: REIGN BAR Debuts the First Magnetic Flavor-Mixing Vape Palette 50K





AUSTIN, Texa, Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innovative vapor technology brand REIGN BAR has officially launched the Palette 50K, the industry’s first magnetic flavor-mixing vape.

With its modular magnetic design, Palette 50K breaks the traditional boundaries of vaping — allowing users to mix, match, and upgrade flavors, performance, and experience. It sets a new benchmark for personalized vaping worldwide.

Building on the market’s growing fascination with modular and creative devices, Palette 50K celebrates the concept of “Snap Flavors, Play Colors.”

The Palette 50K consists of two magnetic flavor pods, and each module functions as a standalone vape device — allowing users to enjoy single-pod vaping or combine both for a richer flavor mix. Each pod supports adjustable airflow and power, features an LED display, and offers three flavor intensity levels.

This flexible design allows users to split or combine the device at will — ideal for sharing with friends, experimenting with blends, or carrying a single pod for travel. REIGN BAR encourages users to explore their own flavor mixes and share their creative combinations.

Flavor Freedom: Snap & Mix





With Palette 50K, flavor mixing becomes as fun as building blocks.

For example:

Caramel Cream + Iced Coffee → Caramel Latte

Root Beer + Vanilla Ice Cream → Vanilla Float

Cheesecake + Strawberry → Strawberry Cheesecake





The Palette 50K comes with 17 original flavor pods, allowing users to mix and match to create over a thousand unique combinations freely.

Performance Meets Modularity





Beyond taste, Palette 50K achieves performance fusion as well — each pod delivers up to 14W of power, and when connected, the combined device reaches 28W, offering up to 50,000 puffs.

It is equipped with a 1200mAh battery and dual mesh coil, ensuring consistent and intense vapor production. Its dual charging port supports both individual and simultaneous dual charging, ensuring the same fast charging speed in either mode.

Unlike current dual-flavor vapes with fixed combinations, the Palette 50K empowers users with true flavor freedom through its magnetic flavor-mixing system, giving full control back to the user.

Leading the Modular Vape Trend

Modular vapes are becoming a core trend in the vaping industry of 2025. By enabling magnetic connection and customization, they deliver richer functionality and playability while catering to the market’s growing demand for individuality.

With Palette 50K, REIGN BAR further solidifies its position as a pioneer of technological innovation. The product will be available globally through REIGN BAR’s international partners in Autumn 2025.

About REIGN BAR

REIGN BAR aims to drive the future of vaping technology and taste through continuous innovation to offer exceptional products and responsible premium experiences that delight every user with amazing enjoyment.

For more information about REIGN BAR and its products, please visit: reignbarvape.com

Media Contact

Contact: Jasmine OUYANG

Email: pr@reignbarvape.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/99d3c614-0cd8-4921-a959-aa803f4c16c9

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fb5a1218-b770-4bd6-a244-cd05e90f6fd6

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/72d94818-0aec-41a9-b2a2-3fe59fc133fd