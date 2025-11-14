REIGN BAR Makes Bold Statement at CHAMPS with Triple Launch: AMBER 40K, Palette 50K, and Mana 50K

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- REIGN BAR, the innovative vapor technology brand, made a significant impact at the CHAMPS trade show (Booth 3009) running from November 11-13 in Fort Lauderdale, captivating industry leaders by showcasing its three groundbreaking products: the newly launched transparent e-Hookah AMBER 40K, the industry-first magnetic flavor-mixing system Palette 50K, and the dual sweetness-ice adjustable device Mana 50K.

This powerful lineup demonstrates REIGN BAR's commitment to redefining personalized and premium vaping experiences for the global market.

AMBER 40K: Transparency Meets High Performance in E-Hookah

Making its global debut, the AMBER 40K is the world's first disposable e-Hookah featuring a fully transparent e-liquid tank and a see-through floating display. Designed under the core philosophy of "Crystal Outside. Thunder Inside," it directly addresses user anxiety about e-liquid levels and purity.

Its innovative Diamond Tank integrates a massive 35mL e-liquid capacity, paired with a high-capacity 1100mAh battery and a dual mesh coil to authentically replicate the rich experience of traditional hookah.

With an industry-leading 40,000-puff longevity, the device supports 3 adjustable power levels and 360° dual airflow control for precise customization. The product’s exterior combines a diamond-cut frame with premium leather accents, delivering a luxurious and high-end tactile experience.

Palette 50K & Mana 50K: A Showcase of Flavor and Functional Innovation

The exhibition also highlighted REIGN BAR's two other revolutionary products, reinforcing its position as a technology pioneer.

Palette 50K: The Magnetic Flavor-Mixing System - As the first magnetic flavor-mixing vape, its modular design allows two flavor pods to be used independently or combined, supporting single-pod output of 14W or a combined 28W power, achieving up to 50,000 puffs. With 17 original flavor pods, it enables users to create over a thousand unique flavor combinations. Each pod features an LED display, adjustable airflow, and three flavor intensity levels, offering unparalleled creative freedom.

Mana 50K: Precision Control with a Visible Tank - Launched earlier this year, Mana 50K is renowned as the first vape with 4-level sweetness and 4-level ice intensity adjustment, alongside a 31W Boost mode, all controllable via a side intelligent display. Its visible e-liquid tank allows users to verify the promised 50,000-puff capacity. Equipped with a high-power mesh coil and a 1000mAh battery, it ensures consistent performance and all-day battery life.

Strategic Focus: Leading Industry Trends at CHAMPS

CHAMPS, one of the largest trade platforms in the Americas, attracts key players from the global industry supply chain. REIGN BAR's triple offering aligns with three core trends for 2025: modularity for personalized flavor exploration (Palette 50K), transparency for building user trust (AMBER 40K, Mana 50K), and high performance for a reliable experience.

"Our product portfolio is built on the logic of transforming users from passive acceptors into active creators. The simultaneous display of AMBER 40K, Palette 50K, and Mana 50K is a practical demonstration of this vision," said a REIGN BAR R&D representative at the event.

REIGN BAR has established partnerships with over 50 distributors worldwide. The AMBER 40K is scheduled for its first channel release in Q4 2025, while the Palette 50K and Mana 50K are already in mass production and available for order through official channels.

