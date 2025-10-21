ECGI Secures Up to $25 Million Institutional Financing Facility to Accelerate Strategic Growth

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- ECGI Holdings, Inc. (OTC: ECGI ) today announced that it has secured an institutional financing facility of up to $25 million. The facility strengthens ECGI's financial position by providing access to institutional growth capital to support expansion initiatives and advance larger acquisitions currently under evaluation and discussion. The facility is now active, with the initial tranche of $255,000 already received to support a near-term acquisition opportunity.

This announcement builds on ECGI's recently disclosed five-year recurring revenue contract , reinforcing the company's momentum and disciplined approach to scalable growth. Together, these milestones mark ECGI's transition from financial restructuring to institutionally backed expansion.

The financing arrangement, established with an institutional capital provider, enables ECGI to access capital in structured tranches and deploy funds responsibly toward high-impact initiatives aligned with long-term shareholder value objectives. The structure and size of the facility reflect institutional confidence in ECGI's strategic direction and management discipline.

Jamie Steigerwald, President of ECGI Holdings, said, "This facility represents an important step in ECGI's evolution. It enhances our financial flexibility and provides the capacity to advance a potential acquisition that we believe could be transformative for the company. We remain focused on disciplined execution and long-term value creation for our shareholders."

This financing further reinforces ECGI's momentum and growing institutional confidence. Building on recent milestones, the company plans to deploy this capital strategically to advance active acquisition discussions and pursue new opportunities that support its vision for sustainable, long-term value creation.

About ECGI Holdings

ECGI Holdings, Inc. (OTC: ECGI ) is a technology-driven investment and development company focused on building innovative, technology-enabled businesses with sustainable, long-term revenue models. The company's portfolio and strategic interests span high-growth sectors such as artificial intelligence, fintech, fashion technology, and experiential hospitality, industries with significant global demand and long-term growth potential.

ECGI's current investments and partnerships include AuraChat.ai , an AI conversational platform transforming business communication; Payday Fantasy , a next-generation fantasy sports marketplace; TrueToForm , an AI-powered 3D body-scanning software improving fit accuracy in e-commerce; Pacific Saddlery , a luxury equestrian apparel and equipment brand; and Vintner's Caldera Ranch, a five-acre vineyard and rental property in California's wine country.

Through active partnerships, strategic investments, and disciplined development, ECGI leverages emerging technologies to unlock new revenue opportunities and position its portfolio for accelerated growth and broader market visibility.

For additional information, please contact us at info@ecgiholdings.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding future events and ECGI Holdings' expected performance. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially. Investors are encouraged to review the Company's filings for additional information.

