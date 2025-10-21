Mizuho Announces Global Fixed Income Leadership Appointments

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mizuho Financial Group today announced new leadership appointments in its global fixed income organization, part of Mizuho Securities. Effective immediately, Thomas Hartnett will serve as Head of Americas and EMEA Fixed Income.

Previously responsible for the Americas fixed income division, Hartnett’s strategic remit will expand to include the businesses and operations across the Americas and Europe as a single, integrated platform. Taihei Okabe will serve as Head of Fixed Income for APAC, including Japan.

“This organizational change creates an integrated platform within the Global Markets Division and marks an important step in our ongoing efforts to deepen global connectivity and deliver seamless service to clients worldwide,” said Daishi Sasaki, Global Head of Markets, Mizuho Securities. “We see significant opportunities in the U.S. to Europe corridor, and we expect Asia to continue to deliver robust growth.”

Mizuho has established itself in the Americas as a leading bank across markets and banking, serving clients through a broad and cohesive platform. Mizuho is recognized as a top foreign bank for fixed income in the region, with leadership positions in macro trading and derivative solutions, securitized products (including agency MBS and CLOs), and select areas of flow and structured credit.

“We are pleased to implement this new structure to better capture opportunities in the global fixed income market and drive the next phase of growth for our business,” said Jerry Rizzieri, President & CEO of Mizuho Securities USA and Head of CIB, Mizuho Americas. “Going forward, the fixed income business will be well-positioned to further develop our scalable global platform through strong regional operations and enhanced global connectivity.”

Hartnett joined Mizuho in 2016 as Head of Fixed Income Sales & Trading for Americas, where he has led the launch, expansion, and integration of several key businesses and driven significant growth across the platform. Under his leadership, Mizuho has strengthened its fixed income market presence, deepened client partnerships, and broadened its capabilities in the region.

About Mizuho

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. is one of the largest financial institutions in the world as measured by total assets of ~$2 trillion, according to S&P Global 2024. Mizuho's 65,000 employees worldwide offer comprehensive financial services to clients in 36 countries and 850 offices throughout the Americas, EMEA, and Asia.

Mizuho Americas is a leading Corporate and Investment Bank (CIB) that provides a full spectrum of client-driven solutions across strategic advisory, capital markets, corporate banking, and fixed income and equities sales & trading to corporate, government, and institutional clients in the US, Canada, and Latin America. Through its acquisition of Greenhill, Mizuho enhanced its M&A, restructuring, and private capital advisory capabilities across the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Mizuho Americas employs approximately 4,000 professionals. For more information visit www.mizuhoamericas.com.

