Mizuho Honored with Four Wins at 2025 Markets Choice Women in Finance Awards

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mizuho Americas today announced four of its exceptional women were honored at the 2025 Markets Choice Women in Finance Awards, held last night in New York City. Award recipients were recognized for their achievements, leadership, and significant contributions to the financial industry.

The Mizuho Americas award recipients are:

Cheryl Gilberg, Chief Marketing Officer – CMO of the Year

Inga Norton, Managing Director, Securitized Product Sales – Excellence in Fixed Income Trading

Katie Karroll Lavino, Managing Director, IG Debt Syndicate – Excellence in Syndicate and DCM

Chelsea Jiang, Director, Risk Solutions Americas – Rising Star

"These women are not just high performers, they are role models who inspire and motivate those around them to excel every day,” said Jerry Rizzieri, President & CEO, Mizuho Securities USA, and Head of CIB, Mizuho Americas. “Their leadership strengthens our commitment to delivering exceptional service to our clients and exemplifies the dedication and excellence that distinguish Mizuho in the industry.”

The Markets Media Women in Finance (WIF) Awards honor talented and accomplished women across the financial sector, including institutional investment firms, sell-side broker-dealers, wealth managers, exchange operators, technology providers, venture capital firms, start-ups, and all areas involved in capital markets. Winners are selected based on nominations from industry firms, with final decisions made by Markets Media’s editorial staff in conjunction with the Women in Finance Advisory Board.

About Mizuho

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. is one of the largest financial institutions in the world as measured by total assets of ~$2 trillion, according to S&P Global 2024. Mizuho's 65,000 employees worldwide offer comprehensive financial services to clients in 36 countries and 850 offices throughout the Americas, EMEA, and Asia.

Mizuho Americas is a leading Corporate and Investment Bank (CIB) that provides a full spectrum of client-driven solutions across strategic advisory, capital markets, corporate banking, and fixed income and equities sales & trading to corporate, government, and institutional clients in the US, Canada, and Latin America. Through its acquisition of Greenhill, Mizuho enhanced its M&A, restructuring, and private capital advisory capabilities across the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Mizuho Americas employs approximately 4,000 professionals. For more information visit www.mizuhoamericas.com.

