Sweet Harvest Foods Launches Inaugural Research Grant Program to Advance Honey Bee Health and Beekeeping Innovation

CANNON FALLS, Minn., Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sweet Harvest Foods, the largest producer of raw, unfiltered honey and parent company of Nate’s Honey and Nate’s Hives, today announced the launch of Nate’s Hives Research Grant Program, reinforcing its commitment to advance the long-term success and sustainability of honey bees and the honey industry through science, innovation and collaboration.

The program will provide up to $100,000 in annual funding for research projects that strengthen honey bee health, improve sustainable beekeeping practices, and drive innovation in pollination practices and across the honey supply chain. Proposals may be submitted by academic institutions, nonprofit organizations and industry researchers, with funding available for projects up to three years in duration.

“As the industry leader in honey and a top apiary, we believe scale brings both responsibility and opportunity, and the honey industry’s future depends on science and collaboration,” said Michael Carle, Chief Executive Officer of Sweet Harvest Foods. “Through the Nate’s Hives Research Grant Program, we’re investing in the kind of research that will strengthen honey bee health, advance sustainable beekeeping practices and support pollination, a more resilient food ecosystem and the honey industry. Innovation has always been central to how we operate and it's more important now than ever to fuel continued progress.”

Proposals may address one or more of the following areas of focus: honey bee health, sustainable beekeeping practices, environmental impacts, supply chain innovation, consumer demand and nutritional impacts, or trade policy and production economics. Each submission will be evaluated by a volunteer review board composed of Sweet Harvest Foods employees and external experts from academia and the beekeeping industry.

“At Nate’s Hives, we believe science can and should shape the future of beekeeping,” said Matt Halbgewachs, president of Nate’s Hives. “This grant program puts that belief into action and empowers researchers to uncover solutions that help honey bees and beekeepers everywhere. By linking researched insights with on-the-ground experience, we accelerate progress for honey bees, beekeepers, farmers and consumers alike.”

Applications are due March 1, 2026, with awards announced on April 15, 2026. For full eligibility details, proposal requirements and submission instructions, visit nateshives.com/research-grant-program.

About Sweet Harvest Foods

We believe in making life a little sweeter. As the leading procurer of honey in the U.S., Sweet Harvest Foods provides the highest-quality ingredients for some of the most iconic brands and beloved products. That’s a serious responsibility, which is why we keep innovating and setting higher standards in quality, taste and reliability. Sweet Harvest Foods is bolstered by its ownership of Nate’s Honey, the number-one branded honey, and Nate’s Hives, a top U.S. apiary. Join us on our mission to lead the honey industry by innovating from the hive to beyond the kitchen. For more information, visit www.sweetharvestfoods.com.