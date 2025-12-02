Sweet Harvest Foods’ Apiary Nate’s Hives Becomes America's Largest Beekeeper Now Operating More Than 120,000 Honey Bee Colonies

CANNON FALLS, Minn., Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sweet Harvest Foods, parent company of Nate's Honey and Nate's Hives, announced it has become the largest beekeeper in the United States with more than 6 billion honey bees, 120,000 honey bee colonies and more than 100 beekeepers operating 10 apiary sites nationwide. This milestone was achieved over the past three years as Sweet Harvest Foods acquired five local beekeeping operations to build the most trusted hive-to-table supply chain, strengthen U.S. honey production and meet growing consumer demand for natural, American honey.

Sweet Harvest Foods' achievement in becoming the single largest domestic beekeeper marks a pivotal moment for U.S. agriculture at a time when domestic honey yields are declining and pollinators face unprecedented threats. The company's large-scale, science-led beekeeping operations aim to reverse both trends.

According to USDA data via the National Honey Board, there is a widening honey supply gap. U.S. honey production totaled 134 million pounds in 2024, down 4 percent from the previous year, while consumption reached an all-time high of 689 million pounds. By scaling its operations, Sweet Harvest Foods aims to close that gap while supporting research to restore honey yields to historical levels and improve colony health.

"We've spent years carefully adding hives and building partnerships with beekeeping families across the country," said Michael Carle, chief executive officer of Sweet Harvest Foods. "Consumers want natural, trusted honey. To keep pace with that demand, we are working with local beekeepers and our own R&D team to see what practices can be scaled and improved to yield the best outcomes for honey bees, consumers and the honey industry.”

"Honey bees are a vital part of our nation’s food security network, and thousands of hobby and small commercial beekeepers are the fabric of the honey industry. With our scale, we are excited to pursue new research and share the results and advancements across the supply chain to strengthen the craft of honey bee care for generations of beekeepers to come," said Matt Halbgewachs, president and head beekeeper of Nate's Hives. "In managing 120,000 honey bee colonies, we can invest in science and research, identify what works and share it across our network."

Sweet Harvest Foods preserves these local connections with added benefits of shared research, better equipment and stable distribution contracts resulting in consistent quality standards that consumers expect.

"I've been keeping honey bees for 23 years. You learn what works and what doesn't when you're out there every day with all the honey bees," said Guadalupe Sanchez, a California beekeeper who joined Nate's Hives. "I think Sweet Harvest Foods really gets it. They bring all the science and the resources, and they listen to and support us out in the field. That's what good partners do."

