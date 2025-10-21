ASUS Named One of the World’s Best Employers by Forbes for the Sixth Consecutive Year

KEY POINTS

TORONTO, Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ASUS today announced its inclusion on the Forbes 2025 World’s Best Employers list, marking the sixth consecutive year the company has earned this distinction. This recognition highlights our unwavering commitment to leveraging Design Thinking to cultivate an environment where employees can thrive, innovate, and contribute to meaningful change across the company and their communities.

The Forbes ranking, compiled in collaboration with Statista, is based on anonymous feedback from over 300,000 employees across more than 55 countries. Participants evaluated their employers on workplace culture, career development opportunities, diversity and inclusion, and willingness to recommend their workplace to others. ASUS ranked within the top 3% of all companies reviewed, with its strong performance across these categories reflecting its ongoing focus on building a people-centric culture that balances innovation with care and responsibility.

“Our success is a direct result of our people-first philosophy. We don’t just empower our employees with technology; we design the entire workplace experience — from our internal AI tools to our diversity forums—to support their holistic well-being,” said ASUS Co-CEO S.Y. Hsu. “This commitment to care and trust is what truly fuels our incredible innovation and allows us to unlock new possibilities globally.”

Empowering mental & future well-being with AI

ASUS continues to build a people-centered workplace, offering diverse opportunities to support long-term career development. The company has implemented a wide range of AI-powered tools across all departments and business units, from the internal AI Hub to HR AI assistants — empowering every employee to work more efficiently, spark innovation, and cultivate future-ready skills.

Fostering emotional & physical well-being with a trusted and inclusive workplace

As technology advances, ASUS continues to emphasize the importance of digital trust. The company integrates cybersecurity awareness into daily practices, ensuring employees feel confident in a secure and collaborative environment. At the same time, inclusivity remains a central focus — the goal is to create a feeling of belonging among all employees. ASUS champions diversity across its teams and ensures employees worldwide have meaningful channels to share their experiences through regular feedback surveys and dedicated forums, helping create a workplace where everyone feels heard and valued.

Responsibility beyond the workplace

ASUS employees also contribute to the company’s sustainability and community goals. From supporting circular economy practices to participating in volunteer initiatives, teams worldwide play an active role in the company’s mission to create the most ubiquitous, intelligent, heartfelt, and joyful smart life for everyone.

With this recognition from Forbes, ASUS reaffirms its position as a global employer of choice. Looking ahead, the company will continue to strengthen its workplace culture, invest in the growth and well-being of its employees, and lead with innovation to create lasting value for its people and the broader community.

