ASUS Republic of Gamers Announces CES 2026 ROG — Dare to Innovate Virtual Launch Event

Pioneering the Future: ROG marks two decades of boundary-pushing innovation with a showcase of its boldest gaming technologies yet

TORONTO, Dec. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) today announced that it is set to unveil the next chapter in gaming at its virtual launch event, CES 2026 ROG — Dare to Innovate. The showcase will stream globally via YouTube on January 5, 2026, 6 p.m. EST, 3:00 p.m. PST.

Commemorating the 20th anniversary of ROG, this milestone event embodies two decades of relentless ingenuity, community-driven progress, and a passion for challenging conventions. From pioneering motherboards and high-performance gaming laptops to innovative gaming gear, ROG continues to embody an experimental spirit—turning bold ideas into real breakthroughs.

This year’s lineup introduces a fresh generation of innovations throughout the ROG portfolio, including next-level gaming systems, revolutionary cooling solutions, and displays that offer breathtaking clarity and immersive experiences. Attendees can look forward to world-first technologies and imaginative engineering in motherboards, laptops, desktops, and gaming gear—including the latest ROG Strix and Crosshair gaming motherboards, Zephyrus laptop series, and ROG gaming displays, designed for performance, precision, and style. All featured ROG products and innovations will also be available for hands-on demonstrations at the ASUS & ROG CES 2026 Media Showroom at The Venetian Expo, Level 3, San Polo 3403. The showroom will be open on January 5 (10:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. PST) and January 6-8 (9:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. PST).

ROG invites gamers, enthusiasts, and the media to join this landmark celebration and be among the first to witness the future of gaming unfold. Tune in to the virtual launch at https://rog.asus.com/event/CES/ and visit the showroom in Las Vegas to experience how ROG continues to redefine the gaming landscape—now and for the next generation.

About ROG

Republic of Gamers (ROG) is an ASUS sub-brand dedicated to creating the world’s best gaming hardware and software. Formed in 2006, ROG offers a complete line of innovative products known for performance and quality, including motherboards, graphics cards, system components, laptops, desktops, monitors, smartphones, audio equipment, routers, peripherals, and accessories. ROG participates in and sponsors major international gaming events. ROG gear has been used to set hundreds of overclocking records, and it continues to be the preferred choice of gamers and enthusiasts around the world. To become one of those who dare, learn more about ROG at http://rog.asus.com.

