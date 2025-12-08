ASUS Announces Always Incredible Virtual Launch Event for CES 2026

KEY POINTS

TORONTO, Dec. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ASUS today announced its upcoming Always Incredible virtual launch event for CES 2026. Streaming globally on January 6, 2026, at 09:00 a.m. PST, 12:00 p.m. EST via a dedicated ASUS event site, the showcase will reveal how ASUS’s Ubiquitous AI. Incredible Possibilities vision is shaping the technology landscape and driving AI transformation.

ASUS is committed to deeply integrating AI into everyday life, delivering intelligent computing solutions that enhance productivity, creativity, and convenience. The event will unveil a comprehensive portfolio of AI-driven products. With a relentless focus on real-world impact, ASUS will introduce a lineup that goes far beyond hardware specs. This year’s offerings demonstrate how AI can truly enrich the way we work, create, and live — whether by providing the ultimate productivity partner in the office, unlocking creative freedom on the go, or making everyday interactions smarter and more personal at home.

From the newest Copilot+ PC and versatile mini PCs to innovative compact devices and collaborations with leading brands, ASUS is building an ecosystem where AI adapts to the needs of its users. ASUS AI spans a wide range of platforms and products — from powerful desktop PCs and sleek, portable laptops to compact, on-the-go AI devices. ASUS continuously advances technology, dedicated to delivering inspiring AI innovations that bring ubiquitous and seamless intelligent experiences to people’s everyday lives.

The showcase will spotlight three key AI scenarios where ASUS leads innovation:

Workspace AI: Intelligent solutions that enhance productivity and security by seamlessly integrating cloud and on-premises AI capabilities, enabling smarter and more efficient workflows.

Advanced AI-driven tools and technologies that unlock new levels of creativity, empowering users to bring their ideas to life in innovative ways. Everyday AI: Smart devices and experiences designed to improve convenience, connectivity, and mobility, making daily interactions more intuitive and personalized.





All products from the virtual launch event—and more—will be available for hands-on discovery at the ASUS & ROG CES 2026 Media Showroom at The Venetian Expo, Level 3, San Polo 3403. Media and guests in Las Vegas are invited to experience the complete lineup on January 5 (10:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. PST) and January 6-8 (9:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. PST).

Don’t miss the Always Incredible virtual launch at Always Incredible | CES 2026 ASUS | ASUS Global — and be among the first to see how ASUS is bringing the power, creativity, and magic of AI to every moment.

NOTES TO EDITORS

ASUS CES 2026 Event: https://www.asus.com/event/ces/

ROG CES 2026 Event: https://rog.asus.com/event/CES/

ASUS: https://www.asus.com/ca-en/

Copilot+ PC: https://www.asus.com/ca-en/content/copilot-plus-pc/

ASUS Pressroom: http://press.asus.com

ASUS Canada Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/asuscanada/

ASUS Canada Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/asus_ca

ASUS Canada YouTube: https://ca.asus.click/youtube

ASUS Global X (Twitter): https://www.x.com/asus

About ASUS

ASUS is a global technology leader that provides the world’s most innovative and intuitive devices, components, and solutions to deliver incredible experiences that enhance the lives of people everywhere. With its team of 5,000 in-house R&D experts, the company is world-renowned for continuously reimagining today’s technologies. Consistently ranked as one of Fortune’s World’s Most Admired Companies, ASUS is also committed to sustaining an incredible future. The goal is to create a net zero enterprise that helps drive the shift towards a circular economy, with a responsible supply chain creating shared value for every one of us.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0044151e-d26d-436b-a1eb-fa311dbf896e