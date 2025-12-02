ASUS Canada Launches Giving Tuesday Initiative to Support SickKids Foundation

TORONTO, Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ASUS today announced a special charitable initiative in recognition of Giving Tuesday, reinforcing its commitment to giving back to the community. Between December 2 and December 31, for every Zenbook laptop purchased through the Canadian ASUS Store, ASUS will donate $40 to SickKids Foundation with a maximum total contribution of $10,000 CAD.



This initiative is part of ASUS ongoing efforts to sustaining an incredible future and to support organizations that make a meaningful impact on families and communities across the country. By aligning with Giving Tuesday, ASUS aims to empower customers to contribute to an important cause through their holiday technology purchases.



ASUS Zenbook represents the flagship family of ultraportable premium laptops, crafted for users who prioritize design and performance. Featuring lightweight designs, vibrant ASUS Lumina OLED displays, and both efficient and powerful components that make them ideal for everyday tasks, creative projects, and intensive professional workflows alike.



All funds raised through this program will directly support The Hospital for Sick Children, one of the world’s leading pediatric hospitals and a global leader in child health research. SickKids is recognized for pioneering medical breakthroughs, delivering advanced clinical care, and providing compassionate support to children and families facing complex illnesses.

To learn more about SickKids, explore additional ways to give back on Giving Tuesday, or discover year-round opportunities to support their mission, visit https://www.sickkids.ca/.

NOTES TO EDITORS

