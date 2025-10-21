Maryland State Department of Education Partners with Public Consulting Group to Expand Special Education Director and Aspiring Leaders Academy

Baltimore, MD, Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Maryland State Department of Education (MSDE), in partnership with Public Consulting Group (PCG) and the Johns Hopkins University Center for Technology in Education, is expanding the state’s Special Education Director and Aspiring Leaders Academy (DALA) for the 2025-26 school year. The Birth to Five Leadership Academy (B5LA) was launched this fall to support Maryland’s special education school district leaders and leaders in Maryland’s Infants & Toddlers Program and Preschool Special Education. These academies build on a partnership that began in 2024, with a year-long Directors’ Leadership Academy for all Directors of Special Education and Maryland State Department of Education’s senior leaders in special education.

“This year, we’re proud to grow a vibrant learning community where leadership, mentorship, and equity intersect,” said Dr. Antoine L. Hickman, Assistant State Superintendent, Division of Special Education. “By investing in effective mentoring, we’re building capacity, strengthening resilience, and preparing the next generation of leaders to navigate complexity with clarity and compassion.”

Over the past year, PCG facilitated targeted professional development for DALA participants, creating a collaborative space to address district-level challenges and share innovative practices. The inaugural cohort celebrated its graduation in June in Annapolis.

“As a member of the first cohort, I worked closely with PCG to analyze district needs and implement proactive solutions to address disproportionality,” said Kevin Smith, Director of Special Education and Early Intervention Services, Wicomico County. “This experience deepened our district’s commitment to compassionate leadership, collaboration, and clear communication.”

The B5LA will offer a year-long blend of virtual and in-person professional learning, equipping early childhood leaders with evidence-based strategies and fostering cross-agency collaboration to better serve children and families statewide.

“PCG is proud to continue our partnership with the Maryland State Department of Education to deliver innovative and responsive professional development for special education leaders across the state,” said Brooke Bell, Associate Manager at PCG. “Together, we are fostering a sustainable professional network that empowers leaders to connect, learn, and lead. This collaboration underscores our steadfast commitment to supporting Maryland’s educators, students, and future leaders.”

With the addition of B5LA, MSDE continues to strengthen its pipeline of special education leaders, ensuring Maryland’s youngest learners receive high-quality, coordinated support from birth through school age.

About Public Consulting Group

Public Consulting Group LLC (PCG) is a leading public sector solutions implementation and operations improvement firm that partners with health, education, and human services agencies to improve lives. Founded in 1986, PCG employs approximately 2,000 professionals throughout the U.S.—all committed to delivering solutions that change lives for the better. The firm is a member of a family of companies with experience in all 50 states, in Canada, and in Europe. PCG offers clients a multidisciplinary approach to meet challenges, pursue opportunities, and serve constituents across the public sector. To learn more, visit www.publicconsultinggroup.com.