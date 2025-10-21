AdRoll Marks Adoption Milestone as 200 Brands Activate Experian’s Syndicated Audiences Across Web and CTV

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AdRoll today announced strong early adoption of Experian's syndicated audiences, signaling growing demand from marketers for more accurate, scalable ways to reach customers across channels. Since April 2025, 200 brands across various industries, including retail, finance, healthcare, and hospitality, have activated Experian audiences in over 250 multi-channel campaigns, running smarter, faster campaigns across web and connected TV (CTV).

Through this collaboration, AdRoll customers have access to over 3,200 ready-to-use audiences within the platform’s streamlined workflow. This integration enables marketers to plan, launch, and measure cross-screen campaigns with greater speed and accuracy, while maintaining consistent audience strategies across desktop web, mobile web, and CTV, all without losing scale or control.

“This is about redefining what’s possible for marketers,” said Lizzie Chapman, vice president of technology partnerships at AdRoll. “We collaborated with Experian because of the breadth of their syndicated taxonomy, which enables us to support the diverse industries our customers represent. The rapid adoption in just the first four months highlights the power of this combination — delivering the accuracy and simplicity marketers need to cut through the noise and drive meaningful growth.”

In addition to its syndicated audiences, Experian's digital identity graph enhances the AdRoll platform by connecting households and individuals through various privacy-friendly identifiers, such as Mobile Advertising IDs (MAIDs) and Connected TV IDs (CTV IDs). This helps AdRoll accurately estimate addressable reach during planning and effectively activate high-quality audience signals at launch, all without adding unnecessary complexity.

“With Experian’s audiences integrated directly into AdRoll, we can move from insights to activation in record time,” said Sergio Stephano, managing director at Adaptia. “It’s transforming how we plan and optimize campaigns — giving our clients like PDS Debt a real, data-backed advantage in competitive markets.”

That advantage is already showing measurable results for AdRoll customers.

“AdRoll’s adoption of Experian’s syndicated audiences has given us a great advantage,” said Jeff Allan, president & CEO of PDS Debt. “We’re able to launch and scale our paid media campaigns with improved targeting, yielding strong results for us to continue to assist a broader clientele.”

Built for fast-moving teams, AdRoll is an AI-powered connected advertising platform that unifies display, native, video, mobile, social, and CTV in a single workspace. By streamlining campaign setup, applying predictive AI to optimize performance, and delivering transparent measurement, AdRoll enables marketers to maximize impact, prove ROI, and drive sustainable business growth.

“For fast-moving teams, clarity is the competitive edge, knowing who to reach, where to reach them, and how to measure success,” said Ali Mack, vice president of AdTech at Experian Marketing Services. “Together with AdRoll, we’re putting that clarity at marketers’ fingertips: consistent audiences across screens, rapid setup, and transparent measurement at scale.”

For more information about AdRoll’s CTV offering, visit adroll.com/features/connected-tv-ads .

About AdRoll

AdRoll is a connected advertising platform built for growth-minded marketers. With powerful AI, flexible campaign tools, and seamless integrations, AdRoll helps mid-sized businesses turn complexity into clarity and clicks into customers. The AdRoll platform delivers full-funnel performance through multi-channel advertising, audience insights, and cross-channel attribution, supporting marketers across industries including ecommerce, technology, financial services, education, and more. For B2B teams, AdRoll ABM extends these capabilities with account-based precision, multi-touch campaigns, and real-time buyer intelligence. Backed by nearly 20 years of data and award-winning support, AdRoll enables marketing teams to advertise smarter, move faster, and achieve more, all from one place. Learn more at adroll.com .