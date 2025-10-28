AdRoll Delivers Smarter, Safer Advertising with HUMAN Security Integration

First Demand-side Platform to Integrate HUMAN’s Viewability Solution, Combining Real-time Fraud Defense with Transparent Performance Insights

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AdRoll , an AI-powered connected advertising platform built for growth-minded marketers, today announced its integration with HUMAN Security , a leading cybersecurity company committed to enabling trusted interactions and transactions across humans, bots, and AI agents. The integration enhances AdRoll’s ability to deliver high-quality, measurable media performance, giving advertisers greater confidence that every impression reaches a real person and drives meaningful business results.

By integrating HUMAN’s Ad Fraud Defense solution, AdRoll is taking a significant step in further enhancing campaign integrity and maximizing return on ad spend. The integration combines MediaGuard, HUMAN’s real-time pre-bid fraud mitigation technology, with FraudSensor, its post-bid measurement solution. Together, these tools create a closed feedback loop that helps AdRoll continuously improve the precision of its bidding models and ensure that ad budgets are invested in legitimate, Viewable inventory.

For AdRoll customers, the result is stronger campaign performance, more efficient budget utilization, and the peace of mind that comes from knowing their ads are shown to authentic audiences. Invalid traffic (IVT) detection now happens in real time, filtering fraudulent bid requests in under 12 milliseconds across desktop, mobile, in-app, and connected TV (CTV) environments. Post-bid insights validate the investment, enabling smarter optimization and consistent improvement in return on advertising spend (ROAS).

“Advertisers shouldn’t have to compromise between reach and safety,” said Lizzie Chapman, vice president of technology partnerships at AdRoll. “By integrating HUMAN’s Ad Fraud Defense and Viewability solutions, we’re empowering marketers with the clarity and confidence that every impression is both real and impactful, helping them make smarter, performance-driven investments.”

AdRoll is also the first demand-side platform to integrate HUMAN’s new Viewability solution, providing transparent, log-level metrics across multiple ad formats. This expanded visibility feeds directly into AdRoll’s BidIQ machine learning model, enabling advertisers to make better-informed decisions about inventory pricing and placement, and further strengthening the platform’s ability to deliver efficient, outcome-based performance.

“AdRoll’s integration with HUMAN demonstrates a shared commitment to protecting the integrity of the digital advertising ecosystem,” said Geoff Stupay, senior vice president, Global Head of Product at HUMAN. “By combining proactive, real-time fraud defense with transparent Viewability insights, AdRoll is setting a new standard for how advertising platforms can maximize performance while safeguarding every impression.”

In addition to IVT and Viewability protection, HUMAN’s reporting also identifies inventory suspected of made-for-advertising (MFA) activity, strengthening AdRoll’s proprietary systems for identifying and blocking low-quality supply. Together, these capabilities reinforce AdRoll’s mission to deliver a transparent, trusted, and high-performing advertising experience for customers across all environments and geographies.

About AdRoll

AdRoll is a connected advertising platform built for growth-minded marketers. With powerful AI, flexible campaign tools, and seamless integrations, AdRoll helps mid-sized businesses turn complexity into clarity and clicks into customers. The AdRoll platform delivers full-funnel performance through multi-channel advertising, audience insights, and cross-channel attribution, supporting marketers across industries including ecommerce, technology, financial services, education, and more. For B2B teams, AdRoll ABM extends these capabilities with account-based precision, multi-touch campaigns, and real-time buyer intelligence. Backed by nearly 20 years of data and award-winning support, AdRoll enables marketing teams to advertise smarter, move faster, and achieve more, all from one place. Learn more at adroll.com .

About HUMAN Security

HUMAN is a leading cybersecurity company committed to protecting the integrity of the digital world. We enable trusted interactions and transactions across the full spectrum of online actors: humans, bots and AI agents. The Human Defense Platform safeguards the entire customer journey with high-fidelity decision-making that defends against bots, fraud, and digital threats. Each week, HUMAN verifies 20 trillion digital interactions, providing unparalleled telemetry data to enable rapid, effective responses to even the most sophisticated threats. Recognized by our customers as a G2 Leader, HUMAN continues to set the standard in cybersecurity. For more information, please visit humansecurity.com .