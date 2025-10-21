Arteris Selected by 2V Systems for IO Chiplet for Data Center

CAMPBELL, Calif., Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arteris, Inc. (Nasdaq: AIP), a leading provider of system IP for accelerating semiconductor creation in the AI era, today announced that 2V Systems has licensed Arteris’ Ncore 3 cache coherent interconnect IP and Arteris’ FlexNoC 5 non-coherent interconnect IP for its server IO chiplet, to serve as the connectivity hub for multi-die high-performance, cost-effective RISC-V-based SoCs for data centers and cloud infrastructure for AI workloads.

“The next generation of cutting-edge SoCs for AI and data centers will be built using IO chiplets to effectively scale compute,” said Aglaia Kong, CEO of 2V Systems. “Our multi-die SoCs will use Arteris Ncore IP and FlexNoC IP as the compute data transport across chiplets, meeting the high bandwidth, low latency, and low power needs of data centers and cloud infrastructure.”

The Arteris highly flexible and silicon-proven network-on-chip (NoC) interconnect IPs are ideal for serving as the data highway in the IO chiplet, meeting the energy and performance requirements for AI workloads and interoperability for integration into various multi-die SoCs.

“2V Systems is deploying Arteris technology to provide central communication across multi-die SoCs via the high-performance IO chiplet for various data center workloads and low latency chiplet compute integration,” said K. Charles Janac, president and CEO of Arteris. “Based on our multi-die solution, 2V Systems’ IO chiplet will serve to effectively integrate heterogeneous chiplets into SoCs that address the needs of AI data centers.”

Advanced semiconductor capabilities are vital for the development of future AI solutions and Arteris’ innovative technology plays a pivotal role. The Arteris multi-die solution allows customers to reduce cost and risk, compress development cycles, scale modular architectures, and deliver differentiated AI performance—while staying aligned with evolving industry realities. Learn more at arteris.com/multi-die.

About Arteris

Arteris is a global leader in system IP used in semiconductors to accelerate the creation of high-performance, power-efficient silicon. Arteris network-on-chip (NoC) interconnect IP and system-on-chip (SoC) integration automation software are used by the world's top semiconductor and technology companies to improve overall performance, engineering productivity, reduce risk, lower costs, and bring complex designs to market faster. Learn more at arteris.com.

About 2V Systems

2V Systems is a Singapore-based semiconductor company focused on designing and developing high-performance, cost-effective RISC-V-based SoCs for data centers and cloud infrastructure, seamlessly integrated with artificial intelligence. The company boasts strong R&D capabilities, with a core technical team comprising experts with over 20 years of ASIC industry experience at leading companies such as Intel, AMD, and Google. Learn more at 2vsystems.com.

© 2004-2025 Arteris, Inc. All rights reserved worldwide. Arteris, Arteris IP, the Arteris IP logo, and the other Arteris marks found at https://www.arteris.com/trademarks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Arteris, Inc. or its subsidiaries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Media Contact:

Gina Jacobs

Arteris

+1 408 560 3044

newsroom@arteris.com

This press release was published by a CLEAR® Verified individual.